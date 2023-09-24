Golden Knights vs. Sharks Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights travel to San Jose for their first preseason game of 2023.

The following veterans are expected to play for the Golden Knights; Brayden McNabb, Nicolas Hague, Brett Howden, Michael Amadio, Shea Theodore, William Carrier, Paul Cotter, and Ivan Barbashev.

This game will also be important for the following as they are competing for roster spots; Pavel Dorofeyev, Brendan Brisson, and Maxime Comtois.

Let’s take a stab at some forward lines.

Cotter-Froese-Amadio

Barbashev-Howden-Carrier

Dorofeyev-Quinney-Brisson

Comtois could also be involved in the top three forward lines.

Again, these are just guesses. It is not uncommon to see players playing on their off-wings during preseason.

Coach Bruce Cassidy could opt for vets and rookies together on lines as well.

That will have to be the case on defense. Expect Theodore and McNabb to play most of the game together. That leaves Hauge to play with a player like Jake Bischoff or Daniil Chayka.

The Golden Knights will have three goaltenders rostered for tonight’s game; Jiri Patera, Jesper Vikman, and Jordan Papirny. It would not be a surprise to see all three goaltenders getting a period of play.

The Golden Knights travel to Colorado on Monday for a game vs. the Avalanche.