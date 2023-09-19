Daily Nuggets: Blue Jackets Get Burned; Crosby Calls for Consistency

The Columbus Blue Jackets played with fire and got burned. What does Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby think the team needs to do to return to the playoffs? Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov is frustrated. Will the rat become the captain in Boston? The question each New Jersey Devil must answer this season.

Sportsnet: Columbus Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson stated, “We went through a process earlier this summer prior to hiring Mike Babcock as our head coach, but we got it wrong and that’s on us.” Babcock’s time was short-lived in Columbus and labeled a mistake by the Blue Jackets’ management.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins had a long losing streak and struggled with overtime last season. Crosby calls for better consistency next season.

Philly Hockey Now: Michkov’s career has been a whirlwind since being drafted by the Flyers. In a short span, he has gone from being a healthy scratch, playing limited minutes, and loaned to a new team. This has led to frustration for the 18-year-old.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said the team will have a captain this season but is not close to announcing who it will be. Will Brad Marchand become the new Bruins captain?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Is Nathan Bastian elite? Can Erik Haula play with greater consistency? Each Devil needs to answer one question this season.