Golden Knight’s Wrap: Captain’s Practices Underway; Comtois Makes Early Impression

Hockey season is just around the corner! We are getting our first looks at prospects taking the ice around the NHL. The Vegas Golden Knights’ first preseason game is one week from today. Here is a look at the final week of a short offseason for the Golden Knights.

Max Comtois

Comtois was signed to a PTO on Monday. The 24-year-old has spent the last five seasons with the Anaheim Ducks organization. Comtois could potentially be a diamond in the rough. There was not much excitement surrounding the acquisitions of Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy, and Michael Amadio and look how they turned out.

Captain’s Practices

The Golden Knights took the ice at City National Arena on Friday and Saturday for captain’s practices. Captain’s practices are a fancy way of saying that the practices are unofficial.

Phil Kessel and Comtois were present at Friday’s session. It is important to note that it is not uncommon for free agents to work out with their former team. Do not anything into seeing Kessel wearing a Golden Knights uniform just days before training camp begins.

Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev spent the last 30 minutes of Saturday’s session working together. Alex Pietrangelo was directing traffic and pushing the defensemen in a series of quick passing and one-timer drills. There was plenty of rust, but the rust was overshadowed by the smiles of the Stanley Cup champions as they got back at it.

It is worth noting that Comtois has been the first player on the ice and the last player off the ice for Friday’s and Saturday’s captain’s practices.

Brendan Brisson pushing

Brisson has a lot of hurdles to clear to make the Golden Knights’ opening night roster. He has been pushing very hard in practice, will it be enough?

Lone Mountain

If four Golden Knights player’s faces could be carved onto Lone Mountain, which four would they be?

Replacing Reilly Smith and Mark Stone

Old news, Smith was traded. Reality check, Stone has played approximately half of the last two season’s regular season games. How will the Golden Knights replace Smith and Stone in the lineup?