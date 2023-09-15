Which Four Faces Get Carved Onto Lone Mountain?

Most Las Vegas locals know where and what Lone Mountain is. For the few that do not, Lone Mountain is about 10 minutes north of Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. If you are traveling north on 215, it looks more like a big hill out the passenger side of your vehicle not long after you pass Cheyenne.

It is time to pick four past or present Vegas Golden Knights players to carve onto Lone Mountain.

Marc-Andre Fleury: The former face of the franchise is the perfect face to start with. Fleury appeared in 239 games for the Golden Knights. The former Jennings and Vezina winner led the Golden Knights on one of the most improbable runs in professional sports history in 2018. Fleury had Golden Knights fans believing in the impossible.

It is not what Fleury did only on the ice that gets his face on Lone Mountain. Fleury was outstanding to interact with from a media and fan standpoint. It did not matter where Fleury was or who he was with, he always had time for his fans.

Mark Stone: The first captain in franchise history is a deserving candidate to have his face on Lone Mountain. Stone is a great leader and there is a big difference in the performance level of the Golden Knights when he is not on the ice. Stone brings a high level of intensity and accountability to the team.

Stone made sure the Golden Knights would not be denied in the clinching game of the Stanley Cup Final by logging a hat trick.

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault’s leadership was first on display during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. It was not just Marchessault’s 21 points in 20 games that got him noticed. Marchessault was fifth in hits for the Golden Knights during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Do not mistake Marchessault’s playful demeanor. Marchessault is very intense and, like Stone, holds all players to an equal level of accountability.

The 2023 Conn Smyth winner had 25 points in 22 playoff games last season.

Reilly Smith: Smith has not had dazzling stats. In his six seasons as a Golden Knight Smith has paced between 50 and 60 points per season.

In 2019 Smith created the Battle for Vegas Charity Softball Game. The annual event has raised over $1 million dollars for various local charities. The 2023 Battle for Vegas served as a sendoff for Smith. Smith had multiple standing ovations from fans, Golden Knights players, and Las Vegas Raiders players.

Honorable mentions: If Lone Mountain could fit a fifth face it would have to be Deryk Engelland or William Karlsson. Both gave epic speeches, albeit for different meanings. Engelland was instrumental in leading the Golden Knights through the darkest of times in Vegas. Karlsson has been rock solid in his role as a second or third-line center.