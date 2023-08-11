Daily Nuggets: Jones out of Pacific; Penguins Cup Contender?

Sportsnet: This is terrible news for Golden Knights fans! Martin Jones is leaving the Pacific Division. Jones signed a one-year, $875,000 contract to join the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 13 regular season appearances vs. the Golden Knights, Jones went 3-6-1 with a 3.88 goals-against average and .882 save percentage. Thoughts and prayers to Golden Knights fans during this difficult time.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Does Erik Karlsson joining the Pittsburgh Penguins make them a Stanley Cup contender? The Penguins are deep on the blue line. Their bottom-six forwards have improved. Health and goaltending will be the biggest concerns heading into next season.

Carolina Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes are using their last bit of salary cap space to sign Caleb Jones to a one-year contract worth $775,000. Per CapFriendly, the Hurricanes have $920,583 of remaining salary cap space but are maxed out at 23 contracts. Could the signing of Jones mean a bigger move is on the horizon?

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens were the third team in the three-team deal involving Karlsson. Jeff Petry was sent to Montreal from Pittsburgh. Is Montreal looking to flip Petry to a contender? Here is a look at potential Canadiens lineups with and without Petry.

Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals missed the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons last season. The Capitals took a chance on Max Pacioretty and are still looking for ways to improve the roster prior to the fall.