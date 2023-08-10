Daily Nuggets: Hill’s Day with Cup; Petry Could Land in Dallas

Adin Hill’s day with the Stanley Cup started with his family in Okotoks, Alberta. Next, he brought the Stanley Cup to local first responders and their families. The next stop was the equipment shop he used to work at as a kid. Hill hosted a ball hockey game with friends. Lastly, the Stanley Cup made a visit with the Okotoks Dawgs Baseball Club where members of the team got to drink from the Cup.

Montreal Hockey Now: Defensemen Jeff Petry was traded back to the Montreal Canadiens as part of Erik Karlsson deal. Petry spent just over eight seasons with the Canadiens before being traded to the Penguins prior to the 2022-23 season. The Canadiens may opt to trade Petry to a Western Conference contender such as the Dallas Stars.

LA Hockey Now: Could Alex Turcotte become a full-time NHL player next season? Will Arthur Kaliyev have a breakout season? Can Cam Talbot put the Kings’ goaltending issues behind them? If any of these bold predictions pan out, how will it affect the Pacific Division?

Boston Hockey Now: Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon knew the team lacked a true No. 1 center. Enter Jack Eichel and the rest is history. With Patrice Bergeron’s retirement, the Boston Bruins lack a No. 1 center dating back for the first time in five decades. The Bruins have under $500,000 of cap space available. Is a big trade on the horizon to bring a No.1 center to Boston?