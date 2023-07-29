Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Cost Sports Books Millions; Tarasenko Turns Down $1 Million

Vegas Golden Knights players, coaches, fans, businesses around Vegas, and hockey fans celebrated the team’s first Stanley Cup victory. Not everyone was celebrating in Vegas. It’s estimated that $323 million was wagered on hockey in Nevada in June, most of that money being on the Golden Knights. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, sports books in Nevada lost $6.6 million in June. The state started tracking hockey wins and losses in January 2020, $6.6 million represents the state’s biggest loss in the hockey category. The Golden Knights are the second favorite to win the 2024 Stanley Cup per STN Casinos at +650 odds.

Vladimir Tarasenko signed a one-year, $5 million contract to join the Ottawa Senators. Per reports, Tarasenko did not take the highest monetary offer on the table. The Carolina Hurricanes offered $5.25 million and the San Jose Sharks offered $6 million. Everyone in Vegas gets why Tarasenko turned down the Sharks. Turning down the Hurricanes is a head-scratcher. The Hurricanes are loaded with talent and a Stanley Cup-contending front-runner. Perhaps Tarasenko feels he can stand out a bit more in Ottawa? We will see.

It’s late July and the trade rumors continue to fly. Jake DeBrusk was potentially tied to the Chicago Blackhawks’ rebuilding plans. Who might the Boston Bruins target in return for DeBrusk?

John Tortorella and Tony DeAngelo did not see eye to eye while the two were together in Philadelphia. DeAngelo joins a long list of players, general managers, and owners that did not see eye to eye with Tortorella. “There were no major confrontations or blowups.” DeAngelo said when asked about the feud. Clearly, he’s taking the high road and looking forward to next season with the Carolina Hurricanes.