Daily Nuggets: Galchenyuk Issues Apology and Kiprusoff has His Number Retired

Former Arizona Coyote Alex Galchenyuk has issued an apology and checked himself into the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program. Derek Clancey has been hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as their new assistant general manager. The Calgary Flames announced that Miikka Kiprusoff will have his number retired.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Ryan Graves brings size to the Penguins’ blue line.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins have $5.4 million in cap space but could another move be on the horizon to clear more cap space?

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avalanche traded for Ross Colton last month and have high expectations for the 26-year-old forward.

Florida Hockey Now: Members of the Florida Panthers were dropping like flies during the Stanley Cup Final. Ryan Lomberg needed surgery on his thumb following game four of the first round.

San Jose Hockey Now: Will the Sharks buckle and give in on an Erik Karlsson trade?

New York Islanders Hockey Now: The Islanders added some goaltender depth by signing Jakub Skarek to a two-way contract.

Philadelphia Hockey Now: The Flyers fanbase is frustrated and CEO Dan Hilferty wants the franchise to reconnect with the fans.

Washington Hockey Now: The Capitals are up against the salary cap and looking for players to step up.

Detroit Hockey Now: General manager Steve Yzerman has a plan for now and the future. Goaltender Rudy Guimond is part of the future.

Calgary Hockey Now: More on the Flames retiring goaltender Kiprusoff’s number.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Canadiens will participate in the 2023 Prospect Challenge in Buffalo.

Los Angeles Hockey Now: Standouts at the Kings Development camp.

Chicago Hockey Now: Fan Duel has set the goal total for Connor Bedard at 32.5 for his rookie season. Will he go over or under that mark?

Nashville Hockey Now: Undrafted free agent Collin Graf was a standout at Predators development camp.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Details for the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Three remaining questions for the Devils this summer.