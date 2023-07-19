Breaking: Golden Knights Extend Brett Howden

The Vegas Golden Knights extended forward Brett Howden for two years at a $1.9 million AAV. Howden’s extension means the two sides will avoid arbitration.

Howden has played 123 career games for the Golden Knights, collecting 21 goals and 23 assists. The second line with Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson is where Howden found himself in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, collecting five goals and five assists along the way.

The 26-year-old will has played a total of 279 regular season games and 25 playoff games. The 2023-24 season will be Howden’s sixth NHL season.

Howden’s extension leaves the Golden Knights approximately $1.6 million of cap space per CapFriendly to work with heading into the 2023-24 season.