One Key Name Was Not Etched Into Golden Knights Stanley Cup

By now you’ve read multiple articles about the names etched into the Stanley Cup. What about the one name that is not etched into the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup?

Ownership, senior management, coaches, and players make up the 52 names etched into the Stanley Cup. Every name that the Golden Knights asked to have placed on the Stanley Cup played an integral part in bringing the Stanley Cup to Vegas.

The name not going on the Cup is Kerry Bubolz. Bubolz spent 13 years with the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA and the Quicken Loans Arena organization. He served as president of business operations since 2013. The Golden Knights announced Bubolz’s hiring in October 2016. Bubolz has the official title of President, COO, and Alt. Governor under the business operations tab on the Golden Knights website.

Bubolz can often be seen around T-Mobile Arena and City National Arena, carrying a gold notebook white interacting with fans and staff members. Fans view Bubolz as extremely approachable and eager to meet them. Bubolz seems equally as eager to meet the fans and hear what they have to say.

Whenever a new business partnership is announced, Bubolz makes a passionate speech outlining the deal. If a new charity initiative is announced, Bubolz makes a passionate speech with the details. Many establishments with Golden Knights connections have opened around the valley, and Bubolz is always on hand to commemorate it.

But his name won’t be on the Cup.

How Many Names Can a Team Have Etched Into the Stanley Cup?

Teams get 52 names to etch into the Stanley Cup. A player must have played at least 41 games in the regular season or at least one game in the Stanley Cup Finals. Teams may petition for players that do not meet this exact criteria if they wish to have their names etched into the Stanley Cup. The Golden Knights have a total of 27 players etched into the Stanley Cup.

Teddy Bluegar, Laurent Brossoit, Ben Hutton, Brayden Pachal, and Logan Thompson have their names etched onto the Stanley Cup despite not meeting the criteria mentioned above.

Who Decides Which Names Get on the Stanley Cup From the Front Office?

Each team handles this process differently. The ultimate decision should go to owner Bill Foley. An assumption can be made that Foley would discuss with leadership from hockey and business operations which names should get etched into the Stanley Cup.

It is expected members of ownership and others who play an integral role in the day-to-day operations of the Golden Knights would get their name etched into the Stanley Cup.

The hockey operations tab on the Golden Knights website has nine members listed with six of the members getting etched into the Stanley Cup. The cutoff was director of hockey operations Tom Poraszka.

The business operations tab on the Golden Knights website has eight members listed, with just one member getting their name etched into the Stanley Cup. Chief business officer Robert Foley, who is listed four spots below Bubolz, got his name etched onto the Stanley Cup.

Why is Bubolz’s Name Not Etched Into the Stanley Cup?

One hypothetical is that he gave up his spot for someone else. It is a mystery beyond that.