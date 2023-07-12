Daily Nuggets: Golden and Silver Knights Earn More Awards, Erik Karlsson Trade About to Happen?

It is no secret one of the best parts about a Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights game is the pre-game show on the ice and in-game presentation. The Golden Knights and Silver Knights received the Golden Matrix Awards at the 41st annual Information Display and Entertainment Association conference for best overall hockey production and best overall minor league production.

The Golden Knights have chances to earn additional awards Wednesday evening at the conference for best in-game feature (coach Lil Jon, more shots) and best special occasion (reverse retro open).

San Jose Hockey Now: Erik Karlsson stands to be traded sooner rather than later. The Sharks have an idea of what the Carolina Hurricanes may be willing to trade for Karlsson, now the Sharks will use that as leverage with the Pittsburgh Penguins, or anyone else considering a trade for Karlsson.

Nashville Hockey Now: General manager Berry Trotz is not done signing players to the Predators. On Tuesday, Trotz signed Denis Gurianov to a one-year deal worth $850,000. Trotz is hoping Gurianov can return his 2019-2022 numbers when he averaged 30 points per season.

Buffalo Hockey Now: It has been over a decade since the Sabres qualified for the playoffs. The Sabres finished 11th in the Eastern Conference with 75 points last season. It was a fresh start for the franchise when Jack Eichel was traded to the Golden Knights for Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs. The Atlantic is going to be extremely competitive, is next season when the Sabres crack their long drought of missing the playoffs?

Calgary Hockey Now: The Flames are trying to put a positive spin on what seems to be the demise of the franchise. Can moves made during the offseason lead to better days?