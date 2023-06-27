Golden Knights 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule

The NHL announced the schedule for the Golden Knights on Tuesday. The regular season will open Tuesday, October 10 versus the Seattle Kraken. Prior to the puck drop, the Golden Knights will raise their Stanley Cup banner. Other key games and dates are below.

10/21 at Chicago, 10/27 vs Chicago, and 4/16 vs Chicago: These will be the first opportunities to get a look at Connor Bedard and the re-tooled Chicago Blackhawks.

11/8 vs Los Angeles: The Kings traded for Pierre-Luc Dubois and are looking to win the Pacific.

11/10 vs San Jose: Although it’s not much of a rivalry anymore, the crowd seems to have a little extra energy when the Sharks are in T-Mobile Arena.

11/14 at Washington, 11/16 at Montreal, 11/18 at Philadelphia, 11/19 at Pittsburgh, 11/22 at Dallas: The first long road trip of the season, trips like this are always a good measuring point to see where the team is.

2/6 vs Edmonton: The Oilers return to Vegas in what should be a battle with plenty of animosity.

1/1 at Seattle: The Golden Knights will play in their first-ever Discover Winter Classic against the Kraken.

2/29 at Boston: Bruce Cassidy returns to face his former team as a Stanley Cup champion.

4/18 vs Anaheim: The Final game of the 2023-24 regular season.

The full Golden Knights schedule can be found here.