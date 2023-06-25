Daily Nuggets: Kings and Avalanche Making Moves; Haula Signs Extension

The Los Angeles Kings traded Sean Durzi to the Arizona Coyotes for a 2024 second-round pick. Durzi is most remembered by Golden Knights fans as the player who made an ill-advised pass at the end of game one of the 2022-23 regular season that led to a Mark Stone game-winning goal. It seems a bit odd for the Kings to want to move on from Durzi. Perhaps the Kings need his cap hit of $1.7 million and a second-round draft pick for another deal in the works? This leaves the Kings with just four defensemen on their roster, Drew Doughty, Vladisalv Gavrikov, Mikey Anderson, and Matt Roy.

The Colorado Avalanche addressed their lack of center depth by adding Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk. This is General Manger Chris MacFarland’s splashiest trade since taking over GM duties from Joe Sakic. The Predators seemed happy to move on from Johansen as they retained half of his $8 million salary for the next two seasons.

After stops in Carolina, Florida, Nashville, and Boston, Erik Haula has found a home with the New Jersey Devils. Haula signed a three-year, $9.4 million contract extension. Jack Hughes was very vocal about wanting Haula to return based on their on and off-ice chemistry. Haula had 41 points in 80 games with the Devils last season.