Golden Knights and Adin Hill Close to Extension

Elliotte Freidman is reporting that Adin Hill and the Golden Knights are closing in on a two-year extension in the $9.8 million range. Hill led the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history posting an 11-4 record and a .932 save percentage. Although he spent pockets of the 2022-23 season injured, Hill posted a record 16-7-1 and a .915 save percentage. 27 starts bested Hill’s previous high of 25 starts with the San Jose Sharks in the 2021-22 season.

Hill made a number of dazzling saves in the playoffs and was not afraid to mix things up with the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers along the way. Vegas Golden Knights fans remember “the save” that Braden Holtby made against the Golden Knights in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, Hill has his own version of “the save” from the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

Hill has drawn comparisons to Jordan Binnington for his physical style of play.

Once Hill is signed, this leaves the Vegas Golden Knights with Logan Thompson, Hill, and Robin Lehner under contract for the 2023-24 season. With the news of Hill getting an extension on the immediate horizon, it seems like Lehner will not factor into the net next season. If Thompson and Hill are both healthy, it will be interesting to see who starts game one of the 2023/24 season for the Golden Knights. Nevertheless, the Golden Knights will have one of the stronger goaltending duos in the National Hockey League and just over $5 million in salary per year allocated to the net.

