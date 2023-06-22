Golden Knights Preseason Schedule Released; Sharks First Up

The Stanley Cup banners won’t be raised until the regular season home opener, but the Vegas Golden Knights released their preseason schedule Thursday. First up, the San Jose Sharks.

The Golden Knights are less than a week removed from one of the wildest Stanley Cup Final celebrations in recent memory, including William Karlsson’s show-stealing performance.

The Golden Knights will play seven games beginning Sept. 24 and ending Oct. 7 (so we can ascertain the regular season will begin several days after that).

Six or seven games is the NHL norm for preseason games. The Golden Knights have several young players fighting to enter the lineup and a few position battles on an otherwise settled roster. Pavel Dorofeyev and Paul Cotter will likely headline the players battling for a roster spot and possibly to replace free agent Ivan Barbashev.

Broadcast information for games during the preseason, as well as the dates and rosters for rookie camp and training camp, will be announced at a later date.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2023 PRESEASON SCHEDULE



Sunday, September 24

Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (SAP Center, 5 p.m. PT)

Monday, September 25

Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (Ball Arena, 6 p.m. PT)

Wednesday, September 27

Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)

Friday, September 29

Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, October 3

Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)

Thursday, October 5

Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)

Saturday, October 7

Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (Crypto.com Arena, 1 p.m. PT)