Daily Nuggets: Pacific Division Trade Rumors, Golden Knights Revelry

A day later and we’re all still reliving the Vegas Golden Knights parade. A few sticks in the mud weren’t happy with Wild Bill William Karlsson, but most VGK fans embraced the Misfit’s rowdy speech. Today Vegas Hockey Now will officially unleash our new beat writer Chris Gawlik. The Pacific Division is deep in the NHL trade rumors, and the Philly Flyers are building their team in the opposite way as the Golden Knights.

A few moments you didn’t see on TV because they happened after the cameras were down. Jack Eichel walked to the edge of the stage to create a few hundred fans still reveling. Eichel raised his arms for everyone to hear, then lowered them quickly, then raised them, then lowered them. He was having fun, and the fans certainly enjoyed playing with him.

Teddy Blueger, you didn’t really get to know him. He’s a dry wit that didn’t play much, but he was the player running around draped in the Latvian flag. His country had a massive rally last month when Team Latvia won the bronze medal at the World Championships. The country of 1.8 million people is hockey mad. To cap off the night, Blueger grabbed the Conn Smyth Trophy, flipped it on its side, and was drumming along to the songs after Viva Las Vegas. If he re-signs, you’ll like him.

Vegas Golden Knights:

Vegas Hockey Now: Relive the parade. Videos, including some angles you couldn’t see on TV (such as William Karlsson falling down the steps, fans tossing Karlsson beer), and Karlsson’s hilarious speech. Vegas Golden Knights party.

I couldn’t help myself. I try to be above the fray–remain a journalist. There were a few folks on Facebook who were aghast at Karlsson’s behavior, and I simply replied, “Lighten up, Francis.”

Kids, ya don’t get these often. We get mad when athletes are cliche driven, reserved, and don’t show personality. Embrace them when they cut loose, and they’ll cut loose more often. Duh. However, the poor Arizona Coyotes have taken a beating in Vegas during the Cup run. Coach Bruce Cassidy poked them (then apologized) after a loss against Dallas, and Karlsson brought up the Golden Knights’ first win (over Arizona), but with a little, ummm, gesture.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now:

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers’ rebuild is actively doing the opposite of the Golden Knights. The Philadelphia Flyers strategy.

LA Hockey Now: The VGK rivals are caught in the middle. Austin Stanovih writes that it’s time to set expectations for the LA Kings.

San Jose Hockey Now: The wacky Pacific. They’re making it easy on the Golden Knights. Here are 10 teams that might want to trade for Erik Karlsson. Please?

Sportsnet Edmonton: The NHL trade rumors are growing closer to the Arctic Circle. The Edmonton Oilers have real needs.

A little south of Edmonton — the Calgary Flames are making changes. Noah Hanafin and Elias Lindholm are on the block.

Toronto Sun: GM Brad Treliving went to Arizona to negotiate with Auston Matthews. Also, could the Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes hook up on a major swap?

New Jersey Hockey Now: In case you missed it over the weekend, New Jersey put Yegor Sharangovich on the NHL trade block.