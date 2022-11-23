Golden Game Gist: Karlsson and Carrier Score Highlight Reel Goals In Win

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-4-1, 33 points) defeated the Ottawa Senators (6-12-1, 13 points) Wednesday night 4-1 as defenseman Alex Pietrangelo played in his 900th career NHL game.

It was Hockey Fights Cancer Knight at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights wore special purple jerseys during warmups and also made numerous classy nods to those who have had cancer affect them.

Portions of the proceeds from the game went to the Donskov Scholarship (in memory of assistant coach Misha Donskov’s father), Kay’s Power Play (in memory of Shea Theodore’s grandmother), and the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. Cancer patients and survivors were honored during the game.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINEUP

With Nicolas Roy still out, Michael Amadio drew in on the third line and replaced Jake Leschyshyn.

Chandler Stephenson- Jack Eichel- Mark Stone (c)

Reilly Smith- William Karlsson- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter- Michael Amadio- Phil Kessel

Will Carrier- Brett Howden- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson/Adin Hill

Nicolas Roy/Jake Leschyshyn, Ben Hutton

FIRST PERIOD

For the first time in what feels like an eternity, Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy did not start his fourth line; instead, he opted to play the first line of Jack Eichel, Chandler Stephenson, and Mark Stone. They responded with some quality chances in the opening minutes of the period.

The Senators tested Logan Thompson frequently in the first period, but he stood strong.

VGK PP- Travis Hamonic went off for hooking Chandler Stephenson but the Senators killed.

VGK PP- Artem Zub hit Paul Cotter from behind and went off for two for interference.

1-0 VGK GOAL- The Knights scored on the Zub penalty. After Tyler Motte broke his stick, Eichel swapped it out of the way. He found Mark Stone in the slot, who scored against his former team.

depending on your feelings toward cranberry sauce… that pass was cranberry sauce 😎 pic.twitter.com/27gbg8qoBj — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 24, 2022

1-1 OTT GOAL- Late in the period, the Senators got a powerplay chance of their own as Zach Whitecloud cross-checked Claude Giroux. The Senators scored with a point shot from Jake Sanderson, who scored his first career NHL goal.

SECOND PERIOD

The game started to get a little chippy, with Austin Watson and Brett Howden exchanging shoves.

Reilly Smith broke his stick in his defensive zone and had to skate all the way to the Golden Knight’s bench for a new one. As soon as he got his new twig, the VGK had puck possession and hit him for a stretch pass, which resulted in some solid chances for the Misfit Line.

The chemistry between Eichel and Stone continued to be on display all night.

NO GOAL- Brett Howden pushed the puck past the goal line after being shoved from behind by Travis Hamonic. Since Howden gloved the puck in, no goal was awarded.

VGK PP- Hamonic did go off for an interference penalty. The Golden Knights failed to score on the powerplay and gave up a shorthanded breakaway to Parker Kelly instead.

2-1 VGK GOAL- Will Carrier scored the goal of the night with a beautiful drive to the net. He looked like Eichel, dangling past defenders and roofing a shot for his seventh goal of the season.

CARRIER ON MY WAYWARD SONNNNN 🎶 pic.twitter.com/sgknnkJ1vE — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 24, 2022

VGK PP- Tim Stutzle went off for a high stick late in the period. The Senators killed the penalty in both the second and third periods as it ran over into the final frame.

THIRD PERIOD

3-1 VGK GOAL- Another beautiful goal from Will (this time, William Karlsson) came in the third. Alex Pietrangelo hit him with a stretch pass, and Karlsson made a tremendous spin-o-rama backhander around Lassi Thomson for a pure skill goal.

Let's chat about this William Karlsson backhand 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DeLjQnWdhK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 24, 2022

The Senators pressed, and the Golden Knights relied on Thompson to make some huge saves. Faint cheers of “Thompson, Thompson, Thompson” were heard from the press box.

There was no quit in the Senators. Thompson and the Golden Knights had to be strong to close out the game. Cam Talbot was pulled with just under two minutes left in the third.

4-1 VGK GOAL- Jack Eichel added an empty netter to seal the deal for the Golden Knights.

VHN’s Player of the Game: Logan Thompson

I couldn’t pick between the two Wills on who scored the prettier goal, so I went with the man in the cage. Logan Thompson had a strong 38-save night in the Golden Knight’s victory.

Up Next: The Golden Knights have four games this week. Two of them have been completed, and the two remaining are against the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks.

They play the Kraken Friday at 5:00 on home ice.