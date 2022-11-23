Golden Knights Takeaways: Triumphant Thompson, William v William Highlight Reel Goals

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators on Hockey Fights Cancer Knight Wednesday 4-1. Here are Vegas Hockey Now’s Takeaways from the team’s 16th win of the season.

Golden Knights Takeaways

William v William

The conversation regarding who scored the prettier goal against the Senators was talked about frequently in press row Wednesday. Was it William Carrier or William Karlsson?

Here’s contestant no. 1

CARRIER ON MY WAYWARD SONNNNN 🎶 pic.twitter.com/sgknnkJ1vE — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 24, 2022

And contestant no. 2

SHEESH what a shot by William Karlsson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eWCOQCpI63 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 24, 2022

Carrier himself, who was available postgame, said he thinks Karlsson stole his thunder with a “Crosby-like” backhander. But as for his own goal, he says he barely remembers it.

“I blacked out; I’ll have to re-check it… (The guys on the bench), I think they blacked out too. Karly (Karlsson) had to steal my highlight there with his own goal,” said Carrier.

Carrier’s Confidence

Now with seven goals on the season, Carrier is likely going to shatter his career-highs of nine goals and 20 points which he set last season. He currently has more goals than Brayden Point and Brad Marchand.

“I’ve been hot right now, the confidence is high, and our line has been playing pretty well. We’re playing on a roll; it’s different,” said Carrier.

The overall play of the Golden Knight’s fourth line has been stellar, and it’s good to see them rewarded.

“We’ve been trying to carry momentum and try to get it back, and before, it used to be forechecking stuff. Now we’re trying to get the big goals just to get the team going,” Carrier added.

Thompson Time

Highlight reel goals aside, Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy stated that he though Logan Thompson was the team’s best player Wednesday. It’s easy to agree with his assessment.

He stopped 37 of 38 with multiple scrums and continuous shot opportunities from a Senators team that had no quit.

Fire-Stone

Not only the item you need in Pokemon to evolve Growlithe into Arcanine, but also the status of Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone. He was already a Selke-nominated top winger in the league before Jack Eichel’s arrival, and now Eichel is taking his name to new heights.

He has five goals in his last four games and is fourth on the team in scoring.