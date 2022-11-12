Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday 16: Back Home: Lines and Notes vs Blues
Looking to tie the franchise record with ten-straight wins, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-2-0, 26 points) return to T-Mobile Arena and play the St. Louis Blues (4-8-0, 8 points) Saturday night at 7 p.m.
The Blues are coming off a streak of their own, having just snapped their eight-game losing streak against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Defenseman Justin Faulk leads their team in scoring.
Former Conn Smythe Trophy winner and Erie Otter Ryan O’Reilly has two points in 12 games.
On the flip side, the Golden Knights have everyone contributing, with nine players in double digits in their point totals. Jack Eichel leads the pack with 19 points in 15 games. He has 12 in his last seven.
No lineup changes are expected for the VGK. Paul Cotter tagged in for Michael Amadio against the Sabres and promptly put up a two-point night. Logan Thompson is expected to start.
What to Watch For
Tarasenk-show
With the Blues off to such a bad start, both Ryan O’Reilly and Vladamir Tarasenko, who are UFA’s at the end of the season, could be traded at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. With the Golden Knight’s center depth, I doubt they would even have an interest in O’Reilly.
But Stanley Cup Champion and six-time 30-goal scorer Tarasenko might get Kelly McCrimmon’s attention.
Vibes are Good
The Golden Knights are coming off a perfect road trip for the first time in history, on the cusp of tying a franchise record winning streak, and just saw their superstar player score four points in a period against his former team. It’s easy to say that things are going well for the Golden Knights. The vibes are good.
But sometimes, with winning streaks, teams can lose focus of their systems and start to presume that they will find ways to win again. The Golden Knights need to stick to head coach Bruce Cassidy’s systems Saturday against the Blues.
They are going to have to lose a game sooner rather than later, as an 80-2 season is simply impossible.
Jordan Binnington
If there is one goalie in the league, opposing teams need to watch out for, not just as an obstacle for pucks but as a hot-headed player who likes to stir things up, it’s Jordan Binnington.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Chandler Stephenson- Jack Eichel– Mark Stone (c)
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson– Reilly Smith
Paul Cotter- Brett Howden- Phil Kessel
William Carrier- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson/Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
PP1: Stone, Eichel, Stephenson, Marchessault, Pietrangelo
PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Smith, Kessel, Theodore
PK1: Roy, Stephenson, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Karlsson, Stone, Martinez, Whitecloud
IR/Scratches
Laurent Brossoit/Michael Amadio, Jake Leschyshyn, Ben Hutton
Projected Blues Line Combinations
Pavel Buchnevich- Robert Thomas- Vladamir Tarasenko
Brandon Saad- Ryan O’Reilly- Josh Leivo
Ivan Barbashev- Brayden Schenn- Jordan Kyrou
Nikita Alexandrov- Noel Acciari- Tyler Pitlick
Nick Leddy- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug- Justin Faulk
Calle Rosen- Niko Mikkola
Jordan Binnington/Thomas Greiss
Blues Special Teams
PP1- Acciari, O’Reilly, Schenn, Krug, Tarasenko
PP2- Buchnevich, Barbashev, Kyrou, Faulk, Thomas
PK1- O’Reilly, Acciari, Leddy, Parayko
PK2- Thomas, Buchnevich, Faulk, Mikkola
IR/Scratches
Scott Perunovich, Marco Scandella, Logan Brown, Robert Bortuzzo/Nathan Walker, Alexey Toropchenko, Tyler Tucker
How to Watch/Listen
7:00 p.m. on AT&T Sportsnet, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.