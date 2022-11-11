Knights Nuggets: Brossoit Clears, Underrated Players in Eichel’s Return

Happy Veterans Day, everyone. May we spend this day thanking all the brave men, women, and animals who have served our country.

Vegas Golden Knights

Buffalo: Jack Eichel was the story all last night, and for good reason. The former Buffalo Sabre marched into KeyBank Center and scored a hat trick in one period. Here’s what he said after the game.

But I wanted to mention some of the other performances certain VGK players had last night that went under the radar real quick. Up until the third period, Nicolas Roy was my player of the game. He factored in on four of the Golden Knight’s goals (one of which was disallowed) as the fourth line was great again.

Chandler Stephenson had four assists. Alec Martinez was +5. Alex Pietrangelo hit career assist no. 400, and I thought Logan Thompson battled pretty well against a dangerous shooting team, the Sabres.

The Golden Knights have not won nine-straight games relying solely on the play of Eichel. Everyone is contributing, and that’s the main reason why they are on top of the league standings right now.

Henderson: At the other end of the standings in a completely different league are the Henderson Silver Knights. They welcomed back Laurent Brossoit today as he cleared waivers.

Brossoit has a cap hit of $2.325 million and is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. With his cap hit not in the minors, the VGK have an additional $1.125 million in space.

Just because he cleared waivers doesn’t mean this is the end of the Brossoit saga. The Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, and Boston Bruins could be in need of a goalie as injuries have arisen.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens are primed to be sellers this season. Could they trade Josh Anderson or Sean Monahan soon?

Sportsnet: Surprising early-season trade candidates include the likes of Ryan O’Reilly.

San Jose: The decision to keep Kaapo Kahkonen over Adin Hill might not have been the right one for the San Jose Sharks.

Long Island: 15 games into the season, and New York Islanders superstar Mat Barzal doesn’t have a goal.

Philly: Former Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux will return to Broad Street on Saturday.

Washington: Sonny Milano opened up about his journey as an NHL Free Agent.

Florida: In anticipation of Aaron Ekblad’s return from injury, the Panthers have waived Rudolf Balcers.

Boston: Scoring a goal in his return, Charlie McAvoy had a ‘fun’ return to the Boston Bruins lineup.

Carolina: Frederik Andersen has been placed on injured reserve by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Colorado: Darren Helm underwent a new surgery and will now be back sooner for the Avalance.