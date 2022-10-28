Knights Nuggets: Both Golden Knights and Silver Knights to Play on Nevada Day

I’ll be honest, given that I just moved here a few months ago, this is my first ever Nevada Day. From what I understand, it’s a simple holiday where Nevadans celebrate the state’s admission into the Union. I’m just curious why there is no Pennsylvania Day or other state days, for that matter.

The day will be jam-packed with hockey from both the Silver and Golden Knights. The Silver Knights play at 11:00 a.m. against the Colorado Eagles, and the Golden Knights play the Anaheim Ducks at 3:00 p.m.

Both teams will be wearing special jerseys as a part of Nevada Day and also for first responders day. Fans are encouraged to wear white as the Golden Knights will be wearing their road jerseys at home against the Ducks.

Vegas Golden Knights

Las Vegas: After missing the playoffs last season, the Golden Knights are off to a 6-2 start in 2022-23.

Roster Moves: With Laurent Brossoit progressing, the Golden Knights are going to have to make room for his return by either trading or waiving a current roster player.

Injury Update: Keegan Kolesar is unlikely to play Friday against the Ducks with an illness.

Clip of the Day: Connor McDavid is at it again. He scored a hat-trick Thursday night against the Hawks.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Trade Market: The Canadiens are in a prime situation to take advantage of the NHL trade market.

Arizona: A look inside the opposing team’s locker room at Mullet Arena, the Arizona Coyotes’ new home.

Colorado: The 2022 Colorado Avalanche have officially been etched onto the Stanley Cup.

Montreal: Kaiden Guhle has scored his first NHL goal for the Montreal Canadiens.

Boston: Brad Marchand returned to the Boston Bruins lineup in style with a three-point night.

Vancouver: A minor trade between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks was made Thursday.

San Jose: Erik Karlsson had a nice goal Thursday night. The San Jose Sharks will live or die by his play.

Pittsburgh: Jake Guentzel is back at Pittsburgh Penguin’s practice. Jason Zucker was not present.

Long Island: Josh Bailey has reached 1,000 career games and played all with the New York Islanders.

Philly: Kieffer Bellows has been claimed on waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers