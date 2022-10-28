Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday 9: Nevada Day: Lines and Notes vs Ducks
The Las Vegas Valley is celebrating Nevada Day in the best way possible, with two hockey games at both the American and National Hockey League levels. To celebrate the state of Nevada’s admittance into the union, the Henderson Silver Knights play the Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche affiliate) at 11:00.
Then the main event of the Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0, twelve points) playing the Anaheim Ducks (1-5-1, three points) will start at 3:00 p.m. Both Knights teams will wear special Nevada Day and first responders sweaters. The HSK will wear them the entire game, VGK only for warmups.
Fans are encouraged to wear white to the Golden Knight’s game, as the VGK will be wearing their road jerseys at home to try and match some of Nevada’s official colors.
In terms of lineup changes, Keegan Kolesar (illness) is not expected to play. At practice on Thursday, Jake Leschyshyn was inserted into the lineup, and Nicolas Roy was bumped up. With today’s game being in the afternoon, the Golden Knights did not skate this morning, so we will have to see who is starting later.
What to Watch For
The Birthday Boy– Happy Birthday to Jack Eichel, who is currently tied for the team lead in scoring with seven points in eight games. He’s off to a stellar start. Expect him to do something notable, with today being a special game and all on his birthday, nonetheless.
Top Line Working– Speaking of Eichel against the Colorado Avalanche, he received two new linemates in Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone. This line has simply been working. Stephenson’s speed plays off Stone’s takeaways, which plays off Eichel’s passing and skating. A deadly first line for Bruce Cassidy.
“He can hold onto the puck for so long and create ice for you, just kind of wait for you to get to a spot, and give it to you. We seemed to find that click right away,” said Stephenson on Eichel.
“He’s the fastest guy I’ve ever played with. Great skill. One thing is maybe he doesn’t shoot as much as he probably should,” said Stone on Stephenson.
In-Arena Festivities– If you plan on coming to tonight’s game, you’ll be in for a treat. A special matinee game on the Las Vegas Strip on a Friday night to celebrate Nevada Day with the best in-arena content in the entire National Hockey League? Oh yeah, this one should be a fun one.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Chandler Stephenson- Jack Eichel- Mark Stone (c)
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Reilly Smith
Nicolas Roy- Brett Howden- Phil Kessel
William Carrier- Jake Leschyshyn- Michael Amadio
Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson/Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
PP1: Stone, Eichel, Stephenson, Marchessault, Pietrangelo
PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Smith, Kessel, Theodore
PK1: Roy, Stephenson, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Karlsson, Stone, Martinez, Whitecloud
IR/Scratches
Keegan Kolesar, Laurent Brossoit/Paul Cotter, Ben Hutton
Projected Ducks Line Combinations
Max Comtois- Trevor Zegras- Troy Terry
Mason McTavish- Ryan Strome- Frank Vatrano
Adam Henrique- Derek Grant- Jakob Silfverberg
Max Jones- Isac Lundestrom- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler- John Klingberg
Dmitry Kulikov- Jamie Drysdale
Simon Benoit- Kevin Shattenkirk
John Gibson/Anthony Stolarz
Ducks Special Teams
PP1- McTavish, Henrique, Terry, Drysdale, Zegras
PP2- Silfverberg, Strome, Vatrano, Klingberg, Shattenkirk
PK1- Grant, Silfverberg, Klingberg, Shattenkirk
PK2- Lundestrom, Comtois, Fowler, Kulikov
IR/Scratches
John Moore, Sam Carrick, Urho Vaakaninen/Pavol Regenda, Nathan Beaulieu, Colton White
How to Watch/Listen
3:00 pm on AT&T Sportsnet, ESPN, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.