Golden Knights Practice Updates: Kolesar Sick, Brossoit Could Return Soon

The Vegas Golden Knights held practice Thursday at City National Arena. There were a couple of notable shifts in the team worth mentioning, such as an absent player and a goaltending injury update.

Forward Keegan Kolesar was not present. Head coach Bruce Cassidy stated that he was sick and is doubtful to play in Friday afternoon’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

“He’s sick. So we’re going to try and keep him away from the rest of the locker room. It’s that time of year when things are going around. I would say he is doubtful for tomorrow just because he didn’t skate today,” said Cassidy on the status of Kolesar.

With Kolesar out of the lineup, the Golden Knights slightly adjusted their line combinations.

The top six remained the same, with Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson, Jack Eichel, and the Misfits. The new third line featured Nicolas Roy at left wing, Brett Howden, and Phil Kessel. The fourth line was Jake Leschsyhyn centering Will Carrier and Michael Amadio.

An update on the status of Laurent Brossoit was also made by Cassidy. Brossoit, like fellow Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, had off-season hip surgery and saw a specialist on Oct. 18th.

“I think he is still a week away from being cleared… He’ll not be cleared for this weekend… Will he go on the road trip? I can answer that for you in maybe a day or two,” said Cassidy.

The Golden Knights have two straight games at home before they embark on a five-game road trip.

Brossoit has been attending Golden Knight’s practices and taking shots in live drills. The Golden Knights will most likely have a goaltending trio of Logan Thompson, Adin Hill, and Brossoit.

The Golden Knights play the Ducks Friday at home at 3:00 pm for a special Nevada Day game.