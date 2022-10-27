Knight’s Nuggets: New HSK Jerseys, Jordan Binnington Punches Evander Kane

The Vegas Golden Knights are in the midst of a two-day pause from game action as they regroup from their first back-to-back set of games this season. The VGK won both games against the Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks. They will play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at home at 3:00 pm.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Strip: Overall, the Vegas Golden Knights are off to a good start in 2022-23.

SAP Center: Takeaways from the Golden Knight’s last game, a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Phil The Thrill: Now the sole leader in consecutive NHL games played, Phil Kessel is “old now.”

Also, the top moments of Phil Kessel’s career thus far part one and part two.

Henderson: Friday is Nevada Day, hence the Golden Knight’s matinee game against the Ducks. Down the road, the Henderson Silver Knights unveiled their special jerseys, which will be worn in their Friday game.

Clip of the Day: Jordan Binnington punched Evander Kane in the face last night. Nature is healing.

NHL News, Notes, and National Hockey Now

Winnipeg: The Winnipeg Jets are the latest team in the NHL to customize their goal song to match a specific player. Will the Golden Knights ever do this and ditch Panic! at the Disco?

Ottawa: The Ottawa Senators have extended forward Mark Kastelic to a two-year deal.

TSN: What are the best lines in the National Hockey League right now?

Boston: Returning quicker than expected, Brad Marchand is back for the Boston Bruins.

San Jose: What’s up with Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks?

Long Island: Could the New York Islanders trade recently waived Kieffer Bellows?

Philly: Injury updates on Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Dallas: Wyatt Johnston is turning heads with the Dallas Stars and has carved himself a roster spot.