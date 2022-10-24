Knights Nuggets: Memorable Kessel Moments, Thompson and VGK Fans

Tonight Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel can tie the NHL’s ironman streak tonight by playing a shift against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He will be playing in his 989th game and will tie retired defenseman Keith Yandle for consecutive regular season games played before he breaks the record Tuesday night in San Jose. Yandle broke the record in Janurary and passed defenseman Doug Jarvis who held the record since 1987.

Kessel is 304 games ahead of Brent Burns for the longest games played streak. He is also just one goal away from goal number 400 in his NHL career.

Vegas Golden Knights

Las Vegas: As he gets set to tie the record for consecutive games played, here are some of the top Phil Kessel moments so far in his legendary career. More to come.

The Net: Logan Thompson talks about Golden Knight’s goaltenders’ interactions with the VGK fanbase.

The 90s: The Golden Knight’s reverse retro jerseys are meant to invoke what the team would have looked like in the mid-1990s. What would this team have looked like from a roster perspective?

Salary Cap: The Golden Knights will be one of many teams benefiting from the likely increase in the NHL’s salary cap.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Colorado: Valeri Nichuskin’s goal against the Golden Knights was reminiscent of Cale Makar.

Nashville: Thankfully, Mark Boroweicki has been discharged from the hospital after he left the Predator’s Saturday night game against the Flyers on a stretcher.

Florida: The loss of Aaron Ekblad will bring about changes to the Florida Panthers lineup.

Pittsburgh: Injury updates from the Pittsburgh Penguins include the return of Teddy Blueger.

Boston: Looking for a bounce-back season, Nick Foligno “loves being a Boston Bruin.”

Philly: The Philadelphia Flyers welcomed back Oskar Lindblom as they hosted the San Jose Sharks.

In the third period, Flyers head coach John Tortorella benched both Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny.

Hershey: Signed by the Washington Capitals, Sonny Milano is off to a solid start with their AHL team.

Montreal: Fellow Slovak and Stanley Cup Champion Marian Gaborik has hoped for Juraj Slafkovsky.