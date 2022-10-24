Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday 7: Tying Yandle: Lines and Notes vs Maple Leafs
Phil Kessel will tie the NHL’s ironman record tonight at T-Mobile Arena with his 989th consecutive game as the Vegas Golden Knights (4-2-0, eight points) play the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2-0, eight points).
Kessel will tie retired defenseman Keith Yandle’s streak of 989 consecutive games played Monday and surpass the record on Tuesday with 990 straight games against the Sharks. If he plays in ten more straight games, he will play in his 1,000th straight game against the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 17.
Phil Kessel has played 988 consecutive NHL games. His next-closest teammate, William Karlsson, has played 65.
All of the other VGK skaters' active consecutive game streaks combined are less than half of Kessel's current one (442).
— VGK Communications (@VGK_PR) October 24, 2022
The Maple Leafs come to Vegas having just won in Winnipeg against the Jets 4-1. After their 3-2 loss against the Colorado Avalanche, Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy has shuffled up his lines. Logan Thompson is expected to start his second straight game.
The Golden Knight’s next game is Tuesday, meaning that Adin Hill will likely start the second half of the back-to-back.
What to Watch For
Calling Kessel
With this being Kessel’s record-tying game and all, he might naturally show up on the scoresheet to bolter this story. He is just one goal away from career goal no. 400 and only has one assist on the season. His play has demoted him to the third line, as he is no longer with Reilly Smith and Jack Eichel.
Lineup Changes
The new lines have stacked the Golden Knight’s top line with all-star talent, as Eichel, Chandler Stephenson, and Mark Stone are all on the first line, and the Misfit Line has been reforged.
We’ll see how these lines fair against the Maple Leafs.
Measuring Stick
The Golden Knight’s only losses this season have come to Stanley Cup Contenders, the Calgary Flames, and Colorado Avalanche. With the Maple Leafs being another team bound for the playoffs, this will be a test to see where the Golden Knights are at early on in the season.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Chandler Stephenson- Jack Eichel- Mark Stone (c)
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Reilly Smith
Michael Amadio- Brett Howden- Phil Kessel
William Carrier- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson/Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
PP1: Stone, Eichel, Stephenson, Marchessault, Pietrangelo
PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Smith, Kessel, Theodore
PK1: Roy, Stephenson, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Karlsson, Stone, Martinez, Whitecloud
IR/Scratches
Paul Cotter, Jake Leschyshyn, Ben Hutton, Laurent Brossoit
Projected Maple Leafs Line Combinations
Michael Bunting- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
Nick Robertson- John Tavares- William Nylander
Zach Aston-Reese- Alex Kerfoot- Calle Jarnkrok
Kyle Clifford- David Kampf- Wayne Simmonds
Morgan Rielly- TJ Brodie
Rasmus Sandin- Justin Holl
Mark Giordano- Victor Mete
Ilya Samsonov/Erik Kallgren
Maple Leafs Special Teams
PP1- Nylander, Tavares, Matthews, Marner, Rielly
PP2- Jarnkrok, Kerfoot, Bunting, Sandin, Robertson
PK1- Kampf, Marner, Brodie, Holl
PK2- Kerfoot, Jarnkrok, Rielly, Giordano
IR/Scratches
Matt Murray, Jake Muzzin, Jordie Benn, Timothy Liljegren, Carl Dahlstrom, Pierre Engvall, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Denis Malgin, Victor Mete
How to Watch/Listen
7:00 pm on AT&T Sportsnet, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.