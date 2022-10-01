UPDATED: Golden Knights Second Batch of Roster Cuts Feature Brisson, Manninen

CapFriendly transactions spoiled the second batch of Vegas Golden Knights roster cuts Friday night during the team’s preseason game against the San Jose Sharks. The team has cut a total of 17 players. Some will be sent down to the Henderson Silver Knights, whose training camp starts on Monday.

The players sent to Henderson are Brendan Brisson, Pavel Dorofeyev, Sakari Manninen, Maxim Marushev, Ivan Morozov, Gage Quinney, Layton Ahac, Lukas Cormier, Daniil Chayka, Zack Hayes, and Jiri Patera.

Byron Froese, Sheldon Rempal, Brayden Pachal, and Michael Hutchinson have been placed on waivers. If they clear, they will be assigned to Henderson.

Lastly, Jakub Brabanec and Zach Dean have been assigned to their respective junior teams.

Out of these players, Brisson and Manninen are perhaps the two players here that arguably had the biggest chances of making the team. They were beaten out by players such as Paul Cotter, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Jake Leschyshn.

This leaves the Golden Knights training camp roster as follows.

Forwards: Michael Amadio, William Carrier, Paul Cotter, Jack Eichel, Brett Howden, William Karlsson, Phil Kessel, Keegan Kolesar, Jake Leschyshyn, Jonathan Marchessault, Jonas Rondbjerg, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Chandler Stephenson, and Mark Stone.

Defense: Jake Bischoff, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Alec Martinez, Brayden McNabb, Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, and Zach Whitecloud.

Goaltenders: Adin Hill and Logan Thompson.

Unavaliable: Laurent Brossoit, Nicolas Hague, Nolan Patrick, Robin Lehner, Shea Weber, Jakub Demek, Daniil Miromanov, and Spencer Foo.