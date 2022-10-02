Golden Knights Wrap: Five Years #VegasStrong

No matter which way you count, the Vegas Golden Knights play regular season hockey in less than 10 days. Season six is almost upon us, as we are entering the final week of training camp.

Yesterday was Oct. 1, the Remembrance Day of the 2017 Las Vegas Shooting. The Golden Knights were out in the community in an attempt to give back to the wonderful men and women first responders.

I was in high school back in Pennsylvania when this shooting happened, and cannot imagine the horrors that day brought here to Las Vegas. Rest in peace to all those who lost their lives senselessly.

Las Vegas Sun: Great piece here. An oral history on the 5-year anniversary of Oct. 1. Accounts from members of the Golden Knights, past and present, are included.

Vegas Golden Knights

Happy Birthday to Phil Kessel, who is now 35.

Now onto the news and notes from around the National Hockey League.

Cuts: The Golden Knights have made their second batch of roster cuts. Here’s the full list of every player sent down to the Henderson Silver Knights and to their respective junior teams.

Sheldon Rempal, Byron Froese, Brayden Pachal, and Michael Hutchinson have been placed on waivers.

Free Agency: The Golden Knights signed development camp walk-on Joe Fleming to a three-year entry-level contract. He’s the definition of a bruiser and an all-around fun player to watch.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: An updated look at the individual members of the Golden Knights and how far they have made it in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Milestones: Milestones to watch for during the 2022-23 season from the Golden Knights.

Savannah: It looks like jerseys for the Savannah Ghost Pirates, the VGK’s ECHL affiliate, have leaked.

Nic Hague Update: Here you go.

Mascots: The Seattle Kraken revealed their mascot Saturday evening during a preseason game. Say hello to Buoy the Troll. Yikes. Here are the correct mascot rankings. Chance is solid; far better than Buoy.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh: How high is the scoring ceiling for Jake Guentzel?

Colorado: Is Alex Newhook going to be the Colorado Avalanche’s second-line center?

Florida: Can any member of the Florida Panthers win any NHL hardware this season?

Long Island: Semyon Varlamov chats with Stefen Rosner on his new mask design.

Anaheim: The Anaheim Ducks have signed journeyman NHL defenseman Nathan Beaulieau.

Montreal: With Carey Price out, the Montreal Canadiens have extended goaltender Jake Allen.

Carolina: Calvin De Haan has cashed in after his professional tryout and signed with the Hurricanes.

San Jose: Our Sharks writer, Sheng Peng, is in Berlin to cover the Sharks’ European trip.