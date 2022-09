Golden Knights Make First Batch Of Roster Cuts; 19 Shed

The Vegas Golden Knights have made their first batch of training camp roster cuts Tuesday by re-assigning 20 players. The announcement was made by general manager Kelly McCrimmon.

There really aren’t any surprises here. Most of these players are either young or AHL depth.

Sent to the Henderson Silver Knights will be Colt Conrad, Daniel D’Amato, Connor Ford, Patrick Guay, Marcus Kallionkieli, Kyle Marino, Lynden McCallum, Mason Primeau, Alex Swetlikoff, Connor Corcoran Peter DiLiberatore, Jordan Papirny and Isaiah Saville.

Jordan Gustafson, Ben Hemmerling, Matyas Sapovaliv, Artur Cholach, Joe Fleming, and Jesper Vikman have been sent back to their respective junior teams.

Lastly, William Riedell has been released from a professional tryout with the Vegas Golden Knights.

This leaves the Golden Knights Training Camp roster as follows:

Forwards: Michael Amadio, Jakub Brabenec, Brendan Brisson, William Carrier, Paul Cotter, Zach Dean, Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Spencer Foo, Byron Froese, Brett Howden, William Karlsson, Phil Kessel, Keegan Kolesar, Jake Leschyshyn, Jermaine Loewen, Sakari Manninen, Jonathan Marchessault, Maxim Marushev, Ivan Morozov, Gage Quinney, Sheldon Rempal, Jonas Rondbjerg, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Chandler Stephenson, and Mark Stone.

Defense: Layton Ahac, Jake Bischoff, Daniil Chayka, Lukas Cormier, Zack Hayes, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Alec Martinez, Brayden McNabb, Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal, Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, and Zach Whitecloud.

Goaltenders: Adin Hill, Michael Hutchinson, Jiri Patera, and Logan Thompson.

Unavaliable: Laurent Brossoit, Nicolas Hague, Nolan Patrick, Robin Lehner, Shea Weber