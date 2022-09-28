Golden Knights Gameday 0.3: Seeing Stephenson: Preseason Lines and Notes vs Avalanche

In search of their first win of the preseason, the Vegas Golden Knights will play a younger Colorado Avalanche team at T-Mobile Arena Wednesday night. The Avalanche have already beaten the Golden Knights in the preseason this year as they won 3-1 on Sunday night in Denver.

Chandler Stephenson will play his first game of the preseason along with William Karlsson, Zach Whitecloud, and Logan Thompson as notable Golden Knight regulars.

The Avalanche are icing a more inexperienced lineup with Logan O’Connor and Alexander Georgiev as the only solidified NHLers. Earlier today, the Avalanche released Alex Galchenyuk from his PTO.

Speaking of roster cuts, the Golden Knights made their first batch of cuts yesterday by sending 19 players back to the Henderson Silver Knights or players’ respective junior teams.

The Golden Knights have scored just two goals in the preseason so far, coming from Paul Cotter and Jack Eichel. Logan Thompson and Jiri Patera will be tonight’s goalies for the VGK.

Will Carrier, who currently has a mid-body injury, was not in either practice on Wednesday and, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy, will not play the rest of the week. Alec Martinez, who was day-to-day, practiced in full contact with the first group. Zach Dean missed practice will an illness.

Who To Watch

Training camp standout Paul Cotter gets a shot on the top line as he continues to fight for a roster spot and avoid another season with the Henderson Silver Knights.

gets a shot on the top line as he continues to fight for a roster spot and avoid another season with the Henderson Silver Knights. First-round draft pick Brendan Brisson will see another preseason game.

will see another preseason game. Logan Thompson is expected to play the entire preseason game tonight. The opportunity for Thompson to emerge as the team’s starting goaltender with Robin Lehner out is immense.

How to Watch/Listen

7:00 pm on PT KTNV Channel 13 and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.

Projected Golden Knights Lines

Paul Cotter- Chandler Stephenson- Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden- William Karlsson- Michael Amadio

Jake Leschyshyn- Jakub Brabanec- Jonas Rondbjerg

Gage Quinney- Ivan Morozov- Brendan Brisson

Lukas Cormier- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton- Brayden Pachal

Kaedan Korczak- Jake Biscoff

Logan Thompson/Jiri Patera

Projected Avalanche Lineup

Ben Meyers- Lukas Sedlak- Logan O’Connor

Oskar Olausson- Mikhail Maltsev- Martin Kaut

Sampo Ranta- Jean-Luc Foudy- Spencer Smallman

Anton Blidh- Jayson Megna- Alex Beaucage

Brad Hunt- Josh Jacobs

Andreas Englund- Jacob MacDonald

Keaton Middleton- Mitchell Vande Sompel

Alexander Georgiev/Jonas Johansson

Up Next

The Golden Knights will have an off-day with sole practices on Thursday before returning to T-Mobile Arena for a third consecutive home preseason game vs. the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7:00 pm.