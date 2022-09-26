Amidst Contract Dispute, Nic Hague To Start Skating With Kitchener Rangers

He had to get on the ice somewhere.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague has temporarily joined a new team. The 23-year-old restricted free agent defenseman will start skating with the Kitchener Rangers tomorrow to get himself conditioned for the upcoming NHL season. The news was first reported by Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek.

Hague is a native of Kitchener and played for the Kitchener JR Rangers when he was younger. The Rangers head coach is also Chris Dennis, who was part of the Chicago Wolves coaching staff when Hague played there.

The Golden Knights, Hague, and general manager Kelly McCrimmon have found themselves in a contract dispute situation. The VGK have roughly $3.8 million in cap space, thanks to LTIR, but have yet to re-sign Hague to a new deal. The holdup appears to be over money and not over contract length.

Hague is one of four RFAs that still remain on the board as training camps across the NHL start up. Jason Robertson (DAL), Rasmus Sandin (TOR), and Alex Forementon (OTT) are the three other RFAs. These things happen in the NHL.

On a recent edition of the 32-Thoughts Podcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman stated that he is hearing that some teams are wondering if the Golden Knights are up to something, given that they haven’t signed Hague yet.

Last season Hague played in 52 games and scored 14 points. He was frequently on the top pairing with Alex Pietrangelo and has a bright future in the NHL.

The Golden Knights resigned restricted free agents Nicolas Roy, Keegan Kolesar, Brett Howden, Jake Leschyshyn, Paul Cotter, and Jonas Rondbjerg this summer.

They will continue their preseason/training camp schedule without Hague on Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena at 7:00 pm.