Golden Knights Preseason Takeaways: Cotter and Co. Get Another Look

The Vegas Golden Knights were defeated in their second preseason game Monday night in overtime by the Los Angeles Kings 2-1. Jack Eichel scored the Golden Knight’s only goal in the first period. Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings, with Kempe getting the game-winner on the powerplay.

After Kempe’s goal, the two teams had a practice preseason shootout, which the VGK won after 13 rounds.

Kings goaltender Cal Petersen also left the game with a lower-body injury.

Here’s who stood out for the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights Takeaways

Jack of all Trades

Yeah, Jack Eichel looked good for the Golden Knights. He skated circles against some non-NHL players in preseason and finished the night with a goal. His speed, shot, and passing was all on display. Get ready for a full season of this.

We still don’t know who Eichel’s linemates will be on opening night, but Reilly Smith and Phil Kessel made their cases Monday night. Kessel, in particular, looked good alongside Eichel as he basically set a pick on Eichel’s goal. Things could change, but this line has stayed together for longer than expected.

Another Look

Despite playing Sunday night in Denver, Jonas Rondbjerg, Paul Cotter, and Jake Leschyshyn all got extra looks Monday when they surprisingly were inserted into the lineup. All three of them took advantage of their opportunities and had a solid game on a line together.

Cotter used his body to make a couple of power moves to the net and set up chances. Leschyshyn had a couple of shots on goal and was working hard on the penalty kill with Rondbjerg, a forechecking wizard.

It’s unlikely that all three of these players make the team at the same time. So a thing we will have to look at as training camp moves on is how these players can not only separate themselves from the rest of the pack but from each other.

Poor Petey

Alex Pietrangelo had a rough game. It’s preseason, so I won’t dog on him too much. But he made a lot of defensive mistakes and was turned into a pylon by a couple of Kings players. He also took the hooking penalty in overtime, which led to Kempe’s goal. Even the vets have bad days.

Big League Brisson

Brendan Brisson had a couple of good looks Monday night. The skill level is there. His hands and shot are at the NHL level. He got some looks on the team’s second powerplay unit with a few shots on goal.

On a line with William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault, has also had a couple of solid neutral zone passes and looked good in the offensive zone.

However, the more I see Brisson at camp, the less I like his chances to make the team this season. He’s just not ready yet and looks a little too jittery. But again, the skill level is there, and he’ll get to the show eventually.

Up Next

The Golden Knights have the day off Tuesday to regroup and then prepare themselves for the next day of training camp. They will play game three of their preseason schedule on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche at 7:00 pm at T-Mobile Arena. You can watch that game on KTNV Channel 13.

Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson, and Alec Martinez are notable players who have not yet played in the preseason. Here were Monday night’s line combinations. Tomorrow will likely bring roster cuts.

19 Reilly Smith- 9 Jack Eichel- 8 Phil Kessel

81 Jonathan Marchessault- 71 William Karlsson- 24 Brendan Brisson

46 Jonas Rondbjerg- 15 Jake Leschyshyn- 43 Paul Cotter

72 Gage Quinney- 64 Sakari Manninen- 56 Sheldon Rempal

5 Daniil Chayka- 7 Alex Pietrangelo

3 Brayden McNabb- 27 Shea Theodore

44 Layton Ahac- 6 Kaedan Korczak

36 Logan Thompson/33 Adin Hill