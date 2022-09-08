Rookie Camp Roster Revealed For Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights revealed their 2022 rookie camp roster Thursday, with Brendan Brisson, Kaedan Korczak, and Lukas Cormier highlighting the bunch. Rookie camp will start on Wednesday, September 14, at City National Arena.

Here’s the full roster:

Forwards: Jakub Brabenec, Brendan Brisson, Daniel D’Amato, Zach Dean, Jakub Demek, Connor Ford, Patrick Guay, Jordan Gustafson, Ben Hemmerling, Marcus Kallionkieli, Justin Lies, Lynden McCallum, Ivan Morozov, Mason Primeau, Matyas Sapovaliv, Carter Souch, Alex Swetlikoff.

Defensemen: Layton Ahac, Daniil Chayka, Artur Cholach, Connor Corcoran, Lukas Cormier, Joe Fleming, Kaedan Korczak, Will Riedell, Jace Weir.

Goalies: Isaiah Saville, Jesper Vikman.

Out of these 28 players, I would keep an eye on Brisson, Morozov, Sapovaliv, Cormier, and Korczak. Brisson and Korczak have the best shots at seeing time in the NHL this season. We discussed seven of these prospects in our 2022 Vegas Golden Knights prospect pyramid.

Also worth noting is defenseman Will Riedell, who is signed with a professional tryout with the VGK/HSK.

The Golden Knights will use this team in San Jose at the Rookie Faceoff Tournament from September 16-19, where they will play three games against prospects from the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, and Arizona Coyotes.

OX Sports Las Vegas 98.9Fm/1340 AM will broadcast all of the rookie camp scrimmages.

Here’s the official schedule, courtesy of the Golden Knights:

Wednesday, September 14

-Rookie camp opens (City National Arena)

Thursday, September 15

-Rookie practice, 10:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, September 16

-Rookie morning skate, 9:30 a.m. PT (Gray Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose)

-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes, 4:30 p.m. PT (Orange Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose)

Saturday, September 17

-Rookie morning skate, 8:30 a.m. PT (Gray Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose)

-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 2:00 p.m. PT (Tech CU Arena)

Sunday, September 18

-Rookie practice, 9:00 a.m. PT (Black Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose)

Monday, September 19

-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks, 12:30 p.m. PT (Orange Rink, Sharks Ice at San Jose)

Training camp for all Golden Knights players begins on September 21.

