Golden Knights Reveal National TV Broadcast Schedule

Published

3 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights team goal celebration (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)

The Vegas Golden Knights announced twelve games that will be nationally broadcasted in 2022-23 on Wednesday.

They are as follows. (All times are Pacific Standard Time).

Golden Knights 22-23 National TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Tue. Oct. 11 at Los Angeles 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Tue. Oct. 25 at San Jose 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Wed. Nov. 23 vs. Ottawa 7:00 p.m. (TNT)
  • Wed. Dec. 7 vs. N.Y. Rangers 7:00 p.m. (TNT)
  • Wed. Dec. 28 at Anaheim 7:00 p.m. (TNT)
  • *Sat. Feb. 18 vs. Tampa Bay 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)
  • *Thurs. Feb. 23 vs. Calgary 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Wed. Mar. 1 vs. Carolina 7:00 p.m. (TNT)
  • Tue. Mar. 28 vs. Edmonton 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
  • Tue. Apr. 4 at Nashville 5:00 p.m. (ESPN)
  • *Sat. Apr. 8 at Dallas 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
  • *Thurs. Apr. 13 at Seattle 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Four games have had their start times altered as a result of these games being nationally broadcasted. They are marked with an asterisk.

Out of these games, some have notable storylines following up on them. The Golden Knight’s first televised game, on Oct. 11, will be their first game of the season.

With Phil Kessel joining the Golden Knights, he will be able to become the NHL’s all-time leader of consecutive regular season games played on Oct. 25 against the San Jose Sharks.

March 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes will likely be Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan’s return game to T-Mobile Arena as well.

Here are our top games to watch for the upcoming season.

Single-game tickets have been on sale for the Golden Knights through the VGK Ticket Exchange. The Golden Knights will play a full 82-game schedule in their sixth season of existence in 2022-23.

