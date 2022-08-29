BREAKING: Golden Knights Acquire Hill From Sharks

The Vegas Golden Knights have traded for a goaltender. With Robin Lehner set to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season, the Golden Knights have acquired Adin Hill from the San Joe Sharks for a 2024 fourth-round pick. Hill has a salary cap hit of $2.175 and is a free agent at the end of the season.

This trade comes just days after general manager Kelly McCrimmon stated that the team would be rolling with Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit in net in Lehner’s absence. It looks like Brossoit, who also had off-season hip surgery, is not 100% to start the 2022-23 regular season.

Hill is a sizy goaltender at 6-foot-6 and 214 pounds. He is a former third-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes and had 74 games of NHL experience. Last season he played in 25 games with the Sharks and put up a .906 sv% and 2.66 goals-against-average. Hill is 26 years old and has a World Championship Gold Medal to his name which he won with Team Canada in 2021.

“This puts another really good goalie in our organization and in our mix. It gives us a lot more comfort going into the year. I believe Adin has a lot of ability and he has really good size,” said general manager McCrimmon.

The Sharks were one of few NHL teams with three capable goaltenders as Kaapo Kahkonen and James Reimer were also in the Bay Area. Now they have freed up cap space and the goaltending logjam.

