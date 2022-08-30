Golden Knights Wrap: Adin Hill, Stone’s Status, and Updated Cap Space

News and notes from around the National Hockey League with updates on the Golden Knights cap space, Mark Stone, and Adin Hill.

Vegas Golden Knights

Trade Market: The Golden Knights, despite stating that Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson would be the tandem, have traded for goaltender Adin Hill. It looks like Brossoit will not be 100% ready for training camp and potentially the start of the season.

Speaking of not being ready for training camp. Yesterday, the hockey world was fooled by a false report that captain Mark Stone would miss all of training camp. This report was false and later cleared up by Gary Lawless of the Vegas Golden Knights. Stone, who is coming off back surgery, should be ready for camp.

But just like the Brossoit situation, this business is constantly changing.

Lots of chatter about Mark Stone's avail for training camp and some of it may have gotten twisted.

While VGK has said Stone would be ready for the regular season, that does not mean that he’s expected to miss training camp. Simple miscommunication there. — gary lawless (@garylawless) August 29, 2022

San Jose: The Adin Hill trade as analyzed from the Bay Area.

Cap Space Update: The Golden Knights now have roughly $2.6 million in cap space left with Shea Weber and Robin Lehner on LTIR. If both Laurent Brossoit and Nolan Patrick are added to the LTIR group, this number increases to $3.8 million. Nicolas Hague still needs a new contract as a restricted free agent.

Free Agency: Remember Paul Stastny? Well, according to Elliotte Friedman, the Golden Knights made him an offer to come back, which he shot down.

Instead, they found a match with Phil Kessel, who will change his number to 8 with the Vegas Golden Knights.

PTOs: The Golden Knights might not be done in terms of bringing in new players. Evan Rodrigues and Sonny Milano could be PTO candidates.

Henderson: Which prospects have the biggest chance of making the Golden Knights roster out of training camp?

Boston: New Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy opened up about his firing from the Boston Bruins in a recent interview.

Detroit: Canton Michigan native Paul Cotter is getting some love from Detroit Hockey Now.

Around the NHL

Boston: PK Subban in a Boston Bruins uniform? Thanks, but no thanks, Murph.

Florida: The Florida Panthers are starting to look like a public bathroom with all these Staals. Jared joins Mark and Eric in the organization.

Montreal: Here are the five Montreal Canadiens with the most to prove in training camp.

Exclusive: Our very own Marco D’Amico sat down to interview Canadiens prospect Owen (great name) Beck.