Golden Knights Wrap: Losing Lehner, Thompson’s Time, and World Junior Updates

In terms of news, things are extraordinarily dry right now in the National Hockey League. So here’s an extensive daily that can hopefully supply yinz with some reading material this Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights

Injury Updates: The biggest news surrounding the Golden Knights currently. Robin Lehner will have hip surgery and miss the entire 2022-23 season.

Trade Market: Could the Golden Knights look elsewhere to replace Lehner by trading for someone like Semyon Varlamov?

From Within: Or could Bruce Cassidy and Kelly McCrimmon look towards young goaltender Logan Thompson to take the reigns as starter?

Winger Help: With Max Pacioretty traded, the Golden Knights suddenly need help at wing. Could they be interested in Phil Kessel, Sonny Milano, or Evan Rodrigues?

Re-Signings: McCrimmon has signed all restricted free agents except one, Nicolas Hague. But Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Roy, Jake Leschyshyn, and Paul Cotter are all back.

ICYMI: Former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty, who is now set to miss six months of the season, had some choice words for his former team in the Golden Knights.

WJC: Four Golden Knights prospects are currently competing in the 2022 World Junior Championship. VHN will provide more coverage on the tournament as soon as we get to the medal rounds.

Quick Updates on Golden Knights prospects at #WorldJuniors2022 #VegasBorn

Cormier- 3 GP 1-3-4pts

Demek- 4 GP 0-1-1pts

Sapovaliv- 4GP 1-0-1pts — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) August 15, 2022

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh: I’m stealing an idea from Dan Kingerski here and also will look over a specific GM’s history in the month of August just as he did with Ron Hextall.

For McCrimmon/McPhee and the Golden Knights in general, they have…

Signed Nate Schmidt to an extension in August of 2017

Signed William Karlsson to his current deal in August 2018

Recently signed Kolesar, Roy, Leschyshyn, and Cotter

They have never made a trade in August.

WJC: Impressions so far from the World Junior Championships. Aatu Raty is good, Mason McTavish can’t stop scoring, and Team Latvia had an amazing win.

Calgary: Now that they have signed Jonathan Huberdeau, can the Flames strike a deal with Mackenzie Weegar?

Boston: Could Milan Lucic come back to the Boston Bruins?

Florida: NHL veteran Marc Staal is excited to join the Florida Panthers alongside his brother Eric, who signed a professional tryout.

San Jose: Former Golden Knight Luca Sbisa has joined the San Jose Sharks development coaching staff.

THG: Big fan of The Hockey Guy here, and glad to see he had a nice trip to Las Vegas recently. His most recent video is of note too.