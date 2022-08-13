Connect with us

Vegas Golden Knights

Jake Leschyshyn, Paul Cotter Re-Sign With Golden Knights

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed two depth forwards on Friday. Henderson Silver Knights Jake Leschyshyn and Paul Cotter both inked three-year extensions with the team. The signings were announced by general manager Kelly McCrimmon.

Leschyshyn, one of the team’s last restricted free agents, signed a deal worth $2.3 million in total which will pay him $766,667 against the salary cap per season. Cotter inked a $2.35 million deal, so his cap hit will be $775,000 at the NHL level.

With the Golden Knights dealing with injuries all season, both Leschyshyn and Cotter saw time in the NHL in 2021-22. Leschyshyn got into 41 games and scored a total of six points. Cotter played in just seven games but scored two goals in that time.

For more on Leschyshyn and Cotter, check out of prospect pyramid.

With both players likely set to start the season in the AHL, the Golden Knight’s current salary cap situation has not changed. They have roughly $2 million in available cap, but can place the newly injured Robin Lehner on LTIR, which would free up $5 million more.

Nicolas Hague is the only remaining Golden Knights restricted free agent.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now and writes for the Boulder City Review-Journal. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously