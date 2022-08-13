Jake Leschyshyn, Paul Cotter Re-Sign With Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed two depth forwards on Friday. Henderson Silver Knights Jake Leschyshyn and Paul Cotter both inked three-year extensions with the team. The signings were announced by general manager Kelly McCrimmon.

Leschyshyn, one of the team’s last restricted free agents, signed a deal worth $2.3 million in total which will pay him $766,667 against the salary cap per season. Cotter inked a $2.35 million deal, so his cap hit will be $775,000 at the NHL level.

With the Golden Knights dealing with injuries all season, both Leschyshyn and Cotter saw time in the NHL in 2021-22. Leschyshyn got into 41 games and scored a total of six points. Cotter played in just seven games but scored two goals in that time.

For more on Leschyshyn and Cotter, check out of prospect pyramid.

With both players likely set to start the season in the AHL, the Golden Knight’s current salary cap situation has not changed. They have roughly $2 million in available cap, but can place the newly injured Robin Lehner on LTIR, which would free up $5 million more.

Nicolas Hague is the only remaining Golden Knights restricted free agent.