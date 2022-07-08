Connect with us

Golden Knights Draft Matyas Sapovaliv With First Pick In Draft

Published

7 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights Draft Matyas Sapovaliv (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)

The Vegas Golden Knights have made their first selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. With the no. 48 overall pick in the second round the VGK select Matya Sapovaliv.

Sapovaliv is an 18-year old Czech center who is 6-foot-3 and 183 pounds. He most recently played for the Saginaw Spirit in the 2021-22 season. There he scored 18 goals and 34 assists for 52 points in 68 games played.

International play is also on Sapovaliv’s resume as he has represented Czechia in the U-18 and U-20 World Junior Championships as well as Czechia in U-18 International Junior play.

The scouting report on Sapovaliv has him as a sizy centerman with soft hands and good defensive instincts. Many project Sapovaliv as a top-six centerman in the NHL.

Sapovaliv was ranked as high as no. 23 for North American skaters eligible for the draft and at no. 44 by McKeen’s Hockey.

Owen Krepps

