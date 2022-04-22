Connect with us

Golden Knights Injury Update

Rumors of Another Season-Ending Robin Lehner Injury Shut Down By DeBoer

Published

3 hours ago

on

Robin Lehner Vegas Golden Knights (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)

On Friday, ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner would miss the remainder of the season and undergo knee surgery. Kaplan stated that Lehner has dealt with this injury since a March 8th game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

However, when asked about Lehner’s potentially season-ending surgery head coach Peter DeBoer said denied the news and stated that he expects Lehner to be good to go for Sunday’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

“It was a maintenance day (for Lehner) today. I expect him at practice tomorrow and I expect him dressed on Sunday,” DeBoer told David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This is not the first time we have seen conflicting reports on Lehner’s injury status. There is clearly a nagging injury there as multiple sources have gone as far to state that Lehner would have surgery.

But official confirmation from the team and Lehner himself has not happened and Lehner has still not had surgery. So as of right now, Lehner is not going anywhere.

In terms of playing the only threat to Lehner is his own performance as he has struggled in the last handful of games he has played. Logan Thompson came into the Golden Knight’s last game against the Washington Capitals and go the win. The Golden Knights need the best out of whatever goalie they play.

Also from Friday’s practice, William Carrier is back on the ice and Jake Leschyshyn has been sent back down to the Henderson Silver Knights. The Golden Knights, currently in the fight for a playoff spot, will play the Sharks on Sunday at 7:00 for their last home game of the regular season.

