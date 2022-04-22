VHN Daily: Stars and Canucks Lose, Kings Win, Playoff Odds

Thursday night had two out of three games go the Vegas Golden Knight’s way. The Dallas Stars lost in regulation to the Calgary Flames which keeps the Golden Knights just two points behind them for the second Wild Card position.

It’s no secret that Tuesday’s game against the Stars will be the biggest game of the season for both teams.

The Vancouver Canucks’ playoff hopes took a big hit with a loss to the Wild but they are still in the hunt with 87 points. Even though he did not play, everyone thank Marc-Andre Fleury for getting the Canucks to stop breathing down the Golden Knight’s neck.

The LA Kings were able to beat the Chicago Blackhawks which now only puts them just two points behind the Edmonton Oilers for second in the Pacific.

Vegas: Logan Thompson has proved to be the more confident goalie for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks might have just run out of gas as they lost to the Minnesota Wild Thursday night. Their playoff hopes are now hanging on by a string.

Calgary: Everyone thank the Calgary Flames, who defeated the Dallas Stars Thursday night in regulation.

Los Angeles: The LA Kings gained some ground in the Pacific, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks.

Here are the updated numbers. We won’t update this until after Saturday as there really aren’t any relevant games to the Golden Knights on Friday. The Golden Knights are off until Sunday.

UPDATED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Current Place- 1st in the Pacific Division with 106 points

Games Remaining- 4 games (8 potential points/114 max points)

Tiebreaker- 46 ROW

Final Schedule- VAN, NSH, MIN, WPG

Current First Round Opponent- Nashville Predators

Edmonton Oilers

Current Place- 2nd in the Pacific Division with 96 points.

Games Remaining- 5 games (10 potential points/106 max points)

Tiebreaker- 41 ROW

Final Schedule- COL, CBJ, PIT, SJS, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles Kings

Current Place- 3rd in the Pacific Division with 94 points

Games Remaining- 3 games (6 potential points/100 max points)

Tiebreaker- 38 ROW

Final Schedule- ANA, SEA, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Edmonton Oilers

Nashville Predators

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 93 points

Games Remaining- 5 games (10 potential points/103 max points)

Tiebreaker- 41 ROW

Final Schedule- TBL, MIN, CGY, COL, ARZ

Current First Round Opponent- Calgary Flames

Dallas Stars

Current Place- 2nd Wild Card Spot with 91 points

Games Remaining- 4 games (8 potential points/99 max points)

Tiebreaker- 39 ROW

Final Schedule- SEA, VGK, ARZ, ANA

Current First Round Opponent- Colorado Avalanche

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 89 points

Games Remaining- 4 games (8 potential points/97 max points)

Tiebreaker- 38 ROW

Final Schedule- SJS, DAL, CHI, STL

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 87 points

Games Remaining- 4 games (8 potential points/95 max points)

Tiebreaker- 35 ROW

Final Schedule- CGY, SEA, LAK, EDM

Relevant Games on Friday- COL/EDM 6:00

Relevant Games on Saturday- NSH/TBL 4:00, SEA/DAL 5:00, CGY/VAN 7:00, ANA/LAK 7:30

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Buffalo: 2021 first overall draft pick, Owen Power has scored his first goal in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres. Oh, and Rasmus Dahlin scored with a broken stick.

Tampa: Two-time Stanley Cup Champion Steven Stamkos has passed Martin St. Louis for the sole lead in all-time Tampa Bay Lightning points with 956. The 1,000 points milestone is next.

Montreal: Hockey Hall of Famer, NHL Legend, five-time Stanley Cup Champion, and lover of the game, Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70 years old. Thoughts and prayers to his family and the Canadiens.

The Montreal Canadiens are confirmed to draft top-five in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Pittsburgh: Jeff Carter will be reevaluated for an injury as the Pittsburgh Penguins prepare for playoffs.

Florida: The Florida Panthers have clinched the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Colorado: The case for Cale Makar to win the Norris Trophy this season.