Henderson Silver Knights Sign Golden Knights Prospect Brendan Brisson to Tryout

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson Team USA 2022 Olympics (Photo- USA Hockey via Twitter)

Brendan Brisson has signed, just not in the way we expected.

Arguably one of the top prospects for the Vegas Golden Knights, forward Brendan Brisson has signed a professional tryout with the Henderson Silver Knights. The news was announced Tuesday by Silver Knights GM Tim Speltz. Brisson will get a good look in the minors before likely signing his entry-level contract with the Golden Knights.

Brisson is coming off a semi-finals defeat with the University of Michigan at the Frozen Four. We have seen several NCAA college signings made in the NHL after the tournament wrapped such as Owen Power signing with the Sabres and Bobby Brink signing with the Flyers.

A 2020 first-round draft pick, Brisson scored 21 goals and 21 assists in 38 games with the Wolverines. The 20-year-old forward also represented Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics. He scored two goals in four games in Beijing.

At six-foot, 185 pounds Brisson is a speedy and versatile forward who has a knack for scoring. But like many young forwards, his defensive play could use some work though. Look for Brisson to slowly develop his game with the HSK and be ready to impress at the Golden Knights training camp.

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

