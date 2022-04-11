Golden Knights Video
Krepps on the Vegas Hockey Hotline: Lehner Haters and the Golden Knights Playoff Push
Vegas Hockey Now beat writer Owen Krepps joins the Vegas Hockey Hotline to discuss the Golden Knights fanbase and their treatment of Robin Lehner, the Golden Knights playoff odds, and who might be leaving in free agency to free up cap space.
The Golden Knights have a break tonight with only one game being played between Winnipeg and Montreal. Get the updated NHL odds here.
