Looking At All The Possibilities For the Golden Knights Playoff Push

For the first time in franchise history, making the Stanley Cup Playoffs is not a guarantee for the Vegas Golden Knights. As they enter the stretch run, they sit in the last Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with nearly every other team that they are in the hunt with having games at hand.

I did my best to break down the outlook of all eleven teams that are still in the hunt to make the playoffs below. Here’s a quick recap of what found.

COVID Caused Crisis

First and foremost, the Golden Knights need as many points as they can get, obviously.

They were one of the teams least affected by the NHL’s COVID-19 outbreak in late December and early January and only had four of their games postponed. As a result, they are tied for the league lead in games played, a thing that might cost the VGK in the end as teams like the Dallas Stars have four games at hand.

The Rich Get Richer

I included every team in my list below, even teams like the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild who the Golden Knights cannot beat out for a playoff position as they sit comfortably in the Central Division’s top three.

However, there is a chance both of these teams can help out the VGK as the Avalanche and Wild combine to play teams like the Stars, Predators, and Oilers, nine times total. All of these teams are who the Golden Knights are competing within the standings.

If the Avalanche, Wild, and even Calgary Flames, who let’s face it, will likely win the Pacific Division can steal points from these teams and continue to dominate it would be a huge benefit to the Golden Knights and their playoff odds.

Vicious Vancouver

This week could mark the last of the Vancouver Canucks who are the furthest out of the playoffs on this list but still technically in the hunt. The Golden Knights and Canucks play three times this week and the VGK could easily sink their season and collect six points against their Pacific Division rivals.

Non-Playoff Teams Play Spoiler

Every season in the NHL sees teams on the playoff bubble lose points in the stretch run to non-playoff teams looking to play spoiler. If the Golden Knights want to make the playoffs this season they will have to count on this happening to teams like the Predators, Stars, and Oilers.

The San Jose Sharks play the Oilers and Stars twice, and Predators once in the stretch run. The Seattle Kraken play the Stars twice, and the Ducks play the Oilers twice, Obviously, these teams aren’t looking to win these games for the Golden Knights. But it would be a huge help if they did.

The Huge Matchups

Lastly, let’s go over the games that will more or less decide the season for the Vegas Golden Knights and their playoff odds. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out why these games are important as winning against a team you are wrestling in the standings with not only gets you two points but prevents the other team from earning any points as well. The VGK have a good 4-5 “four-point games” remaining.

We already mentioned the upcoming week against the Canucks, but afterwards the VGK will travel to Alberta to take on both the Flames on 4/14 and the Oilers on 4/16.

After a couple of games against Eastern Conference and non-playoff teams, the Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars on 4/26 which could be the deciding game of the year for both teams and their Stanley Cup Playoff odds.

Finally, the VGK finish off the regular season against the St. Louis Blues on 4/29 who have the chance to fall into a Wild Card position.

Colorado Avalanche

Current Place- 1st in the Central Division with 104 points.

Games Remaining- 13 games (26 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule: PIT, WPG, EDM, LAK, NJD, CAR, WSH, SEA, EDM, WPG, STL, NSH, MIN

Minnesota Wild

Current Place- 2nd in the Central Division with 87 points.

Games Remaining- 14 games (28 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- CAR, WSH, NSH, STL, LAK, EDM, DAL, STL, SJS, MTL, VAN, SEA, NSH, ARZ, CGY, COL

St. Louis Blues

Current Place- 3rd in the Central Division with 84 points.

Games Remaining- 15 games (30 potential points).

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/29.

Final Schedule- CGY, ARZ, SEA, MIN, NYI, BOS, BUF, MIN, NSH, BOS, SJS, ARZ, ANA, COL, VGK

Calgary Flames

Current Place- 1st in the Pacific Division with 89 points.

Games Remaining- 15 games (30 potential points).

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/14.

Final Schedule- STL, LAK, ANA, SJS, SEA, SEA, VGK, ARZ, CHI, NSH, DAL, VAN, NSH, MIN, WPG

Los Angeles Kings

Current Place- 2nd in the Pacific Division with 84 points.

Games Remaining- 12 games (24 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- WPG, CGY, EDM, MIN, CHI, COL, CBJ, ANA, CHI, ANA, SEA, VAN

Edmonton Oilers

Current Place- 3rd in the Pacific Division with 83 points.

Games Remaining- 13 games (26 potential points).

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/16.

Final Schedule- ANA, SJS, LAK, COL, MIN, NSH, VGK, DAL, COL, CBJ, PIT, SJS, VAN

Nashville Predators

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 82 points.

Games Remaining- 14 games (28 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- MIN, OTT, FLA, PIT, SJS, EDM, CHI, STL, CGY, TBL, MIN, CGY, COL, ARZ

Vegas Golden Knights

Current Place- 2nd Wild Card Spot with 80 points.

Games Remaining- 12 games (24 potential points)

Final Schedule- VAN, VAN, ARZ, VAN, CGY, EDM, NJD, WSH, SJS, DAL, CHI, STL

Dallas Stars

Current Place- Out of the Playoffs with 79 points.

Games Remaining- 16 games (32 potential points),

One remaining game against the Golden Knights on 4/26.

Final Schedule- SJS, SEA, NYI, TOR, NJD, CHI, TBL, MIN, SJS, VAN, EDM, CGY, SEA, VGK, ARZ, ANA

Winnipeg Jets

Current Place- Out of the Playoffs with 76 points.

Games Remaining- 13 games (26 potential points).

No remaining games against the Golden Knights.

Final Schedule- LAK, DET, COL, OTT, MTL, SEA, FLA, TBL, NYR, CAR, COL, PHI, CGY

Vancouver Canucks

Current Place- Out of the Playoffs with 73 points

Games Remaining- 13 games (26 potential points)

Three games remaining against the Golden Knights on 4/3, 4/6, and 4/12.

Final Schedule- VGK, VGK, ARZ, SJS, VGK, ARZ, DAL, OTT, MIN, CGY, SEA, LAK, EDM