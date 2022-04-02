Golden Knights Wrap: Playoff Odds, Kraken Crushed, Zegras Calls Out Beagle

Let’s jump straight into today’s daily links. Happy Saturday everyone.

Seattle: Your recap from the Golden Knight’s 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken Friday night.

ICYMI: An updated look at the Golden Knights cap situation and what the voided Evgenii Dadonov trade means for Mark Stone, Reilly Smith, and Max Pacioretty.

Henderson: With the regular season nearly over the hierarchy of the Henderson Silver Knights has slowly revealed itself over time for the Vegas Golden Knights in terms of calling up players.

Standings Update: Central: COL- 102, MIN 87, STL 84 Pacific: CGY 89, LAK 84, EDM 83 Wild Card: NSH 82, VGK 80 Out: DAL 79, WPG 76, VAN 73

Vegas: Here’s an updated look at the Western Conference Playoff Push and what the Vegas Golden Knights have to do to make their fifth-straight playoff appearance.

Sidenote- as mentioned by The Hockey Guy, if both the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers make the playoffs it will be just the eighth time in 35 years this has happened.

Anaheim: Trevor Zegras is at it again and scored another unbelievable highlight-reel lacrosse-style goal against the Arizona Coyotes Friday night. However, after the game, he was upset with Coyotes forward Jay Beagle and his treatment of Troy Terry, the Ducks leading goal scorer.

NHL News, Ending Streaks, and National Hockey Now.

Florida: The Florida Panthers can become the first team to clinch a playoff spot this weekend.

Calgary: Sean Monahan is done for the season and the Calgary Flames are pissy at practice.

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks have signed Nikolai Knyzhov to a one-year $850k extension. Elsewhere, is Kevin Labanc done for the season?

Buffalo: Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, and the Buffalo Sabres honored retiring broadcaster Rick Jeanneret Friday night with a win over the Nashville Predators.

Colorado: Bowen Byram is enjoying his return to hockey and his conditioning stint with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL. But the Avalanche might be out another player in Nazem Kadri.

Montreal: The future for Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is once again up in the air.

Vancouver: But Connor Garland’s future with the Vancouver Canucks is a bit more clear.

Philly: After 989 straight games Keith Yandle will be a healthy scratch for the Philadelphia Flyers, ending his ironman streak in the NHL. Phil Kessel is now the active leader with 968 games.

Let’s check in on Phil Kessel while we’re at it.

Phil Kessel got angry on Friday night: pic.twitter.com/5lawB3af95 — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) April 2, 2022