VHN Daily: Lehner Hurt in Practice, GM’s Reject LTIR Playoff Rule, Salary Cap To Rise

Throughout the winter we went through four-to-five stretches where the Vegas Golden Knights simply didn’t play games for extended periods of time. But since it has been a couple of months, this recent three-day stretch has felt like an eternity since the VGK’s last game against the Blackhawks.

Tonight they break the drought and will play the Seattle Kraken in the first of two meetings with the NHL’s newest franchise this week. Brayden McNabb will likely return given his status in practice as he is in a full-contact jersey. That’s a huge addition for the Golden Knights.

But Robin Lehner, who also returned to practice in full contact was hurt in practice stopping a Jack Eichel shot. Props to David Schoen of the LVRJ for getting the video. Let’s hope this isn’t anything serious.

The Dallas Stars defeated the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday night, which puts them in the playoffs, and the Golden Knights are back looking on the outside.

Standings Update: Central- COL 100, MIN 86, NSH 82 Pacific- CGY 88, LAK 81, EDM 79 | Wild Card- STL 81, DAL 77 | Out- VGK 76, WPG 74, VAN 73, SJS 66, ANA 65, CHI 58, SEA 48, ARZ 45

Vegas: What does the failed Evgenii Dadonov trade mean for the Golden Knight’s salary cap troubles?

Good news though, it doesn’t look like NHL general managers are interesting in closing the “Nikita Kucherov” LTIR cap loophole which the Golden Knights will most certainly use if they make the playoffs.

Oh, and as expected, the NHL salary cap will go up next season by $1 million.

Listen: I joined the Krakin’ and Knights Show Tuesday to chat about Jack Eichel, injuries, and the Golden Knights Stanley Cup window.

History: Only five players who have been selected in an NHL Expansion Draft have gone on to win a Stanley Cup with the team that selected them. Who are these players and what does that mean for the Vegas Golden Knights?

Michigan: A Quick update on Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson who is in the Frozen Four with the University of Michigan.

Clip of the Day: Nick Seeler and Nicolas Deslauriers might have had the fight of the year in Tuesday night’s game. I love the end of the scrap, with both players showing respect and saying “good scrap.”

Fighting is a part of the game and when done right, like so, it is better for the game. I love hockey.

NHL News, Fines, and National Hockey Now

Ottawa: Former Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson opened up about the sudden passing of Senators owner Eugene Melnyk. The Senators are also the favorites to host the 2023 World Junior Championship.

Nashville: Calder candidate and rookie forward for the Nashville Predators, Tanner Jeannot has been fined $2,000 for keening Brady Tkachuk. But that’s not the fine that everyone is talking about.

Boston: Bruins forward Taylor Hall has been fined $5,000 for his sucker punch to the back of the head to Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.

Taylor Hall catches Lyubushkin with a punch pic.twitter.com/Y1Y2UbDiUO — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 30, 2022

Philly: Former Golden Knight Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday night which has officially eliminated the Flyers from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

Minnesota: The Minnesota Wild have re-signed veteran NHL defenseman Alex Goligoski to a two-year $4 million dollar extension.

Colorado: Did Nathan Mackinnon injure himself in a fight with Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild?

Calgary: An update on the status of Johnny Gaudreau and his potential extension with the Calgary Flames. Just a prediction here but I think he re-signs, but it costs the Flames either trading or buying out Sean Monahan, who has been a healthy scratch this season.

Montreal: The Canadiens have signed Joshua Roy to an entry-level contract. It also looks like prospect Jesse Ylonen is ready for the NHL as soon as next season, maybe even this season.

One last clip: This was a couple of days ago but I still can’t get over this fluke goal scored by the Buffalo Sabres on the Chicago Blackhawks. It has just been that kind of season for the Hawks.