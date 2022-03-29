Connect with us

Golden Knights Analysis

Krepps on the Krakin’ Knights Show: Eichel, Luck, and the Cup Window

Published

13 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights team photo (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)

In just his third podcast/radio cameo as the new beat writer for Vegas Hockey Now, Owen Krepps joins the Krakin’ Knights Show to discuss the Vegas Golden Knights as they prepare for a week of games against the Seattle Kraken.

In a frank, open, and honest interview we discuss:

What’s causing the VGK’s high level of injuries this season? Age? Bad Luck? (5:26) Is the Golden Knights Stanley Cup window closing? (11:57) Are the VGK really a ‘hated’ team in the NHL? Does management treat its players poorly? Or is it just tough business decisions? (28:00) How Jack Eichel is settling in (42:09) and our picks for the Golden Knight’s top prospect (52:40).

Twitter- @krakinknights / @IanL315 / @GoldandSteelVGK/ @OKrepps85

Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

