Krepps on the Krakin’ Knights Show: Eichel, Luck, and the Cup Window

In just his third podcast/radio cameo as the new beat writer for Vegas Hockey Now, Owen Krepps joins the Krakin’ Knights Show to discuss the Vegas Golden Knights as they prepare for a week of games against the Seattle Kraken.

In a frank, open, and honest interview we discuss:

What’s causing the VGK’s high level of injuries this season? Age? Bad Luck? (5:26) Is the Golden Knights Stanley Cup window closing? (11:57) Are the VGK really a ‘hated’ team in the NHL? Does management treat its players poorly? Or is it just tough business decisions? (28:00) How Jack Eichel is settling in (42:09) and our picks for the Golden Knight’s top prospect (52:40).

Twitter- @krakinknights / @IanL315 / @GoldandSteelVGK/ @OKrepps85