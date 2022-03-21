Golden Knights 2022 NHL Trade Deadline Live Blog: Dadonov to the Ducks

Trade Deadline day is upon us and the deadline for Kelly McCrimmon and the other 31 general managers in the league is 12:00 pm. This live blog will keep you updated on all of the moves across the National Hockey League.

Since I am a completionist, I am including every trade, signing, extension, waiver claim, and even every player who has been placed on LTIR. The Golden Knights, by this logic, have made a couple of moves.

Vegas Golden Knights- GM Kelly McCrimmon

The Vegas Golden Knights were reportedly interested in Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell, who they missed out on as he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. But trade talks between Kelly McCrimmon and Pat Verbeek are continuing as ESPN’s Emily Kaplan has reported that Evgenii Dadonov is going the Ducks.

Sources: Anaheim and Vegas agreed to a deal in principle that includes sending Evgenii Dadonov to the Ducks. Believe the trade is in the queue at central registry. Cap clearance for VGK. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) March 21, 2022

This frees up $5 million in cap space for the Golden Knights.

Updates will be made once information becomes available.

Most of what the Golden Knights have done at this year’s deadline was reliant on the injury status of their players. Max Pacioretty has been placed on injured reserve. He joins Alec Martinez (face), Mark Stone (back), Brayden McNabb (hand), Reilly Smith (knee), Robin Lehner (lower-body), and Nicolas Hague (unknown) as unavailable Knights.

Amidst the Golden Knight’s defensive injuries, the team signed Derrick Pouliot to a one-year contract at league minimum. He played two games for the Golden Knights, was placed on waivers, and has now been claimed by the Seattle Kraken.

2019 draft pick Isaiah Saville has also been signed to his entry-level contract as his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha has concluded.

The Golden Knights have been reportedly interested in adding a goaltender with Lehner injured. Joonas Korpisalo, Alexander Georgiev, and Semyon Varlamov have all been linked to the VGK.

NHL Trades and Transactions

The following is a compiled list of what every team has done leading up to the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. As mentioned before I am including as much as I can. But I will not be adding trades until they are officially confirmed by either the NHL, CapFriendly, or the teams involved in the trades.

ANAHEIM DUCKS- GM Pat Verbeek

Evgenii Dadonov is going to the Ducks. Details to come.

Rickard Rakell ended up going to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2022 2nd, Calle Clang, Dominik Simon, and Zach-Aston Reese.

The Ducks have claimed Gerald Mayhew off waivers from the Flyers.

The Boston Bruins got their left-handed defenseman in Hampus Lindholm as well as prospect Kodi Curran in exchange for John Moore, Uhro Vaakanainen, a 2022 1st, 2023 2nd, and 2024 2nd.

The Ducks traded Nicolas Deslauriers to the Minnesota Wild for a 2023 3rd.

The Avalanche added Josh Manson from the Ducks in exchange for Drew Helleson and a 2023 2nd.

ARIZONA COYOTES- GM Bill Armstrong

The Tampa Bay Lightning get Riley Nash for future considerations.

Johan Larsson has been traded to the Washington Capitals for a 2023 3rd.

Harri Sateri, who signed yesterday with the Leafs has been claimed off waivers by the Coyotes.

The Coyotes will take on the contract of Bryan Little as well as prospect Nathan Smith from the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets get a 2022 4th in return.

Karel Vejmelka has been re-signed by the Coyotes. Three years at $2.75 per season.

The Minnesota Wild have traded the rights to Jack McBain to the Arizona Coyotes for a 2022 2nd.

The Dallas Stars have added Scott Wedgewood from the Coyotes in exchange for a 2023 4th.

Untraded: Jakob Chychrun, Phil Kessel

BOSTON BRUINS- GM Don Sweeney

The Bruins have added Josh Brown and a 2022 7th from the Ottawa Senators for Jake Senyshyn and a 2022 5th.

Jake DeBrusk has signed a two-year extension worth $4 million per season. He is still likely getting traded, this extension just makes him more attractive to teams interested.

The Boston Bruins got their left-handed defenseman in Hampus Lindholm as well as prospect Kodi Curran in exchange for John Moore, Uhro Vaakanainen, a 2022 1st, 2023 2nd, and 2024 2nd.

The Bruins then extended Lindholm to an eight-year extension at $6.5 million per.

Untraded: Jake DeBrusk

BUFFALO SABRES- GM Kevyn Adams

Robert Hagg is the latest Florida Panther, with the Buffalo Sabres getting back a 2022 6th.

Untraded: Colin Miller, Cody Eakin, Mark Pysyk, Craig Anderson

CALGARY FLAMES- GM Brad Treliving

Michael McNiven goes to the Ottawa Senators for future considerations.

The Vancouver Canucks have claimed Brad Richardson off waivers from the Calgary Flames.

The Calgary Flames have added Calle Jarnkork with the Seattle Kraken receiving a 2022 2nd, 2023 3rd, and 2024 7th in return.

CAROLINA HURRICANES- GM Don Waddell

The Hurricanes have acquired Max Domi from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Details to come.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is signing an eight-year extension with the Hurricanes.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS- GM Kyle Davidson

Marc-Andre Fleury has been traded to the Minnesota Wild. Chicago is retaining half of Fleury’s salary and getting a conditional 2022 2nd in return. Fleury will not play tonight against the VGK.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are going all-in and have traded for Brandon Hagel as well as a pair of 4th round picks in 2022, and 2024. The Blackhawks received Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk, and a 2023 1st and 2024 1st.

Connor Murphy has been placed on LTIR.

Untraded: Dylan Strome, Calvin de Haan

COLORADO AVALANCHE- GM Joe Sakic

Andrew Cogliano has been traded to the Avalanche for a 2024 5th.

The Avalanche have acquired Artturi Lehkonen. Justin Barron and a 2024 2nd go to Montreal.

Nico Strum and Tyson Jost have been traded for each other one for one.

The Avalanche have added Josh Manson from the Ducks in exchange for Drew Helleson and a 2023 2nd.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS- GM Jarmo Kekalainen

The Hurricanes have acquired Max Domi from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Details to come.

DALLAS STARS- GM Jim Nill

The Stars have added Vladislav Namestnikov for a 4th round pick.

The Dallas Stars have added Scott Wedgewood from the Coyotes in exchange for a 2023 4th.

Joe Pavelski is staying one more season in Dallas, signing a one-year extension at $5.5 million.

Untraded: John Klingberg, Alexander Radulov

DETROIT RED WINGS- GM Steve Yzerman

The Stars have added Vladislav Namestnikov for a 4th round pick.

Yzerman has dealt Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski to the St. Louis Blues for Jake Walman, Oskar Sundqvist, and a 2023 2nd.

Troy Stetcher has been traded to the LA Kings for a 2022 7th.

The Blues are getting Nick Leddy from the Red Wings. Details to come.

Untraded: Tyler Bertuzzi, Sam Gagner, Marc Staal, Thomas Greiss

EDMONTON OILERS- GM Ken Holland

The Flyers are trading Derrick Brassard to the Oilers for a 2023 4th.

Brett Kulak has been traded to the Edmonton Oilers for William Lagesson, a 2022 2nd, and a 2024 7th.

FLORIDA PANTHERS- GM Bill Zito

The Hurricanes have acquired Max Domi from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Details to come. The Panthers are involved in a three-way trade.

Aaron Ekblad has been placed on LTIR, which frees up $7.5 million for the Panthers.

Robert Hagg is the latest Panthers addition, with the Buffalo Sabres getting back a 2022 6th.

The Florida Panthers won the Claude Giroux sweepstakes as Giroux, German Rubtsov, Connor Bunnaman, and a 2024 5th have headed to Florida. The Flyers will retain half of Giroux’s salary and have received Owen Tippett, a 2023 3rd, and a 2024 1st round pick in return.

Ben Chiarot was traded to the Panthers in exchange for a 2023 1st, 2022 4th, and Ty Smilanic.

Frank Vatrano has been sent to the New York Rangers for a 2022 4th.

LOS ANGELES KINGS- GM Rob Blake

Prospects Nelson Nogier and Markus Phillips have been flipped between the Kings and Jets.

Blake Lizotte has been extended by the Kings. Two years, $1.675 million.

The Kings and the Predators have exchanged prospects. Frederic Allard goes to the Kings in exchange for Brayden Burke.

Mikey Anderson has been placed on LTIR.

Troy Stetcher has been traded to the LA Kings for a 2022 7th.

MINNESOTA WILD- GM Bill Guerin

Marc-Andre Fleury has been traded to the Minnesota Wild. Chicago is retaining half of Fleury’s salary and getting a conditional 2022 2nd in return. Fleury will not play tonight against the VGK.

The Minnesota Wild have traded the rights to Jack McBain to the Arizona Coyotes for a 2022 2nd.

The Ducks have traded Nicolas Deslauriers to the Minnesota Wild for a 2023 3rd.

Nico Strum and Tyson Jost have been traded for each other one for one.

MONTREAL CANADIENS- GM Kent Hughes

The Devils have added goaltender Andrew Hammond in exchange for Nathan Schnarr.

The Avalanche have acquired Artturi Lehkonen. Justin Barron and a 2024 2nd go to Montreal.

Brett Kulak has been traded to the Edmonton Oilers for William Lagesson, a 2022 2nd, and a 2024 7th.

Ben Chiarot was traded to the Panthers in exchange for a 2023 1st, 2022 4th, and Ty Smilanic.

Untraded: Jeff Petry, Shea Weber

NASHVILLE PREDATORS- GM David Poile

Jáchym Kondelík has been signed by the Predators to a two-year $925k deal.

Alex Biega goes to the Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations.

The Kings and the Predators have exchanged prospects. Frederic Allard goes to the Kings in exchange for Brayden Burke.

The Seattle Kraken also traded Jeremy Lauzon to the Nashville Predators for a 2022 2nd.

Untraded: Filip Forsberg

NEW JERSEY DEVILS- GM Tom Fitzgerald

The Devils have added goaltender Andrew Hammond in exchange for Nathan Schnarr.

Untraded: PK Subban, Mackenzie Blackwood, Damon Severson, Pavel Zacha

NEW YORK ISLANDERS- GM Lou Lamoriello

The Islanders are reportedly signing Zach Parise and Cal Clutterbuck to extensions. Clutterbuck gets two years at $1.75 million.

Untraded: Andy Greene, Zdeno Chara, Semyon Varlamov

NEW YORK RANGERS- GM Chris Drury

Nick Merkley and Anthony Bitetto have been swapped between the Sharks and Rangers.

Andrew Copp and a 2023 6th have been traded to the Rangers in exchange for Morgan Barron, two 2022 2nds, and a 2023 5th.

Tyler Motte has been traded to the New York Rangers for a 2023 4th.

Justin Braun has been traded from the Flyers to the Rangers for a 2023 3rd.

Frank Vatrano has been sent to the New York Rangers for a 2022 4th.

Untraded: Alexander Georgiev, Vitali Kravtsov

OTTAWA SENATORS- GM Pierre Dorion

Michael McNiven goes to the Ottawa Senators for future considerations.

Zach Sanford is going to Winnipeg for a 5th round pick.

The Bruins have added Josh Brown and a 2022 7th from the Ottawa Senators for Jake Senyshyn and a 2022 5th.

Anton Forsberg has resigned to a three-year contract. $2.75 per season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have added another forward in Nick Paul. The Senators have received Mathieu Joseph and a 2024 4th in return.

The Canucks traded Travis Hamonic to the Ottawa Senators for a 2022 3rd.

Untraded: Tyler Ennis, Victor Mete, Chris Tierney,

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS- GM Chuck Fletcher

The Flyers are trading Derrick Brassard to the Oilers for a 2023 4th.

Justin Braun has been traded from the Flyers to the Rangers for a 2023 3rd.

The Ducks have claimed Gerald Mayhew off waivers from the Flyers.

The Florida Panthers have won the Claude Giroux sweepstakes as Giroux, German Rubtsov, Connor Bunnaman, and a 2024 5th have headed to Florida. The Flyers will retain half of Giroux’s salary and have received Owen Tippett, a 2023 3rd, and a 2024 1st round pick in return.

Chuck Fletcher took Rasmus Ristolainen’s name off the trade bait board signing him to a five-year extension worth $5.1 million per season.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS- GM Ron Hextall

Rickard Rakell ended up going to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2022 2nd, Calle Clang, Dominik Simon, and Zach-Aston Reese.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have added depth defenseman, Nathan Beaulieu from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a 2022 7th.

The Penguins have also resigned defenseman Mark Friedman to a two-year contract worth $775k.

SAN JOSE SHARKS- GM Doug Wilson

Nick Merkley and Anthony Bitetto have been swapped between the Sharks and Rangers.

Andrew Cogliano is going to the Avalanche for a 2024 5th.

The Sharks have added goalie Kappo Kahkonen and a 2022 5th in exchange for Jacob Middleton.

Tomas Hertl is staying in San Jose. Eight years at $8,137,500 per season.

Untraded: Alexander Barabanov, James Reimer, Nick Bonino, Matt Nieto

SEATTLE KRAKEN- GM Ron Francis

The Kraken have claimed Derrick Pouliot off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Sharks have added goalie Kappo Kahkonen and a 2022 5th in exchange for Jacob Middleton.

Marcus Johansson has been traded back to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a Daniel Sprong, a 2022 4th, and a 2023 6th.

The Seattle Kraken traded Mason Appleton back to the Jets for 2023 4th

Jeremy Lauzon has been traded to the Nashville Predators for a 2022 2nd.

Mark Giordano is headed home to the Toronto Maple Leafs alongside Colin Blackwell. A 2022 2nd, 2023 2nd, and 2024 3rd go to the Kraken.

The Calgary Flames added Calle Jarnkork with the Seattle Kraken receiving a 2022 2nd, 2023 3rd, and 2024 7th in return.

Jared McCann has signed a five-year extension with the Kraken at $5 million per season.

Untraded: Carson Soucy, Riley Sheahan, Ryan Donato, Morgan Geekie

ST. LOUIS BLUES- GM Doug Armstrong

Yzerman has dealt Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski to the St. Louis Blues for Jake Walman, Oskar Sundqvist, and a 2023 2nd.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING- GM Julien BriseBois

The Tampa Bay Lightning get Riley Nash for future considerations.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have added another forward in Nick Paul. The Senators have received Mathieu Joseph and a 2024 4th in return.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are going all-in and have traded for Brandon Hagel as well as a pair of 4th round picks in 2022, and 2024. The Blackhawks have received Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk, and a 2023 1st and 2024 1st.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS- GM Kyle Dubas

Harri Sateri, who signed yesterday with the Leafs has been claimed off waivers by the Coyotes.

Alex Biega goes to the Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations.

Mark Giordano is headed home to the Toronto Maple Leafs alongside Colin Blackwell. A 2022 2nd, 2023 2nd, and 2024 3rd go to the Kraken.

The Vancouver Canucks have added Travis Dermott from the Leafs in exchange for a 2022 3rd.

International goalie Harri Sateri has joined the Maple Leafs signing a one-year deal at league-min.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS- GM Patrick Allvin

Tyler Motte has been traded to the New York Rangers for a 2023 4th.

The Canucks also claimed Brad Richardson off waivers from the Calgary Flames.

The Vancouver Canucks have added Travis Dermott from the Leafs in exchange for a 2022 3rd.

The Canucks have traded Travis Hamonic to the Ottawa Senators for a 2022 3rd.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS- GM Brian MacLellan

Johan Larsson has been traded to the Washington Capitals for a 2023 3rd.

Marcus Johansson has been traded back to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a Daniel Sprong, a 2022 4th, and a 2023 6th.

WINNIPEG JETS- GM Kevin Cheveldayoff

Prospects Nelson Nogier and Markus Phillips have been flipped between the Kings and Jets.

Andrew Copp and a 2023 6th have been traded to the Rangers in exchange for Morgan Barron, two 2022 2nds, and a 2023 5th.

Zach Sanford is coming to Winnipeg for a 5th round pick.

The Coyotes will take on the contract of Bryan Little as well as prospect Nathan Smith from the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets get a 2022 4th in return.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have added depth defenseman, Nathan Beaulieu from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a 2022 7th.

The Seattle Kraken traded Mason Appleton back to the Jets for 2023 4th.

Untraded: Paul Statsny