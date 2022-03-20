Golden Knights Wrap: Pouliot Waived, Trade Rumors, Deadline Options

We have a lot of news to get to today so let’s just jump right into things.

Derrick Pouliot, who was recently signed by the Golden Knights to an NHL contract has been put on waivers. Brayden Pachal and Jake Leschyshyn have been recalled from the Henderson Silver Knights.

There are essentially five options the Golden Knights have for this year’s deadline.

One of these options is for the Golden Knights to trade for a goaltender such as Joonas Korpisalo or Alexander Georgiev. Sources have also told Vegas Hockey Now that the Golden Knights are interested in Semyon Varlamov.

The recent play of Logan Thompson has reshaped the goalie conversation with the Golden Knights.

What the Golden Knights doing at the deadline will be reliant on the status of starting goaltender Robin Lehner and his health.

Standings Update: Central- COL 93, STL 77, MIN 76 | Pacific- CGY 84, LAK 76, EDM 74 | Wild Card- NSH 76, VGK 72

Out: DAL 69, VAN 67, WPG 66, ANA 65, SJS 60, CHI 53, SEA 44, ARZ 44

NHL Trades, News, and National Hockey Now

Montreal: With Ben Chiarot gone, the Montreal Canadiens will continue to sell at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline with Arrtutti Lehkonen, Jake Allen, and Brett Kulak all receiving interest. There is even a possibility that the Canadiens could end up trading the contract of Shea Weber as well.

Toronto: The Seattle Kraken have sent Mark Giordano home to Toronto in a deal with the Maple Leafs that also included Colin Blackwell. To fee up cap space of Giordano, Kyle Clifford and Petr Mrazek have been put on waivers.

Florida: Bill Zito and the Florida Panthers are going all in at this year’s deadline. The Panthers have already acquired Claude Giroux, traded away Frank Vatrano, and added Ben Chiarot.

The Panthers have also added Buffalo Sabres depth defenseman, Robert Hagg.

Aaron Ekblad appears to be okay after leaving Friday’s game with an injury. He has been placed on LTIR.

Philly: Going the other way in the Giroux deal was former Panthers youngster Owen Tippett who has already played his first game with the Flyers.

Justin Braun is likely the next Flyer to be traded.

Boston: The Bruins have signed newly-acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm to an eight-year deal.

His season in the Czech League is over, but David Krejci will not be re-joining the Boston Bruins.

Jake DeBrusk will remains a Boston Bruin, and will likely be traded before Monday’s deadline.

Vancouver: The Canucks have traded Travis Hamonic to the Ottawa Senators and also acquired Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit: The Red Wings have traded depth defenseman Troy Stetcher to the Los Angeles Kings.

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now believes that Nick Leddy should be next for Steve Yzerman to trade.

Amidst trade rumors, Tyler Bertuzzi says he wants to stay with the Detroit Red Wings.

Washington: Watch as Brayden Holtby returns to Capital One Arena and to the Washington Capitals.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins have resigned depth defenseman Mark Friedman to a two-year contract extension.

Calgary: It looks like the Calgary Flames will be making one more move before the deadline.

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche have added Nico Strum and Josh Manson at this year’s deadline, making them a ‘harder team to play against’ according to head coach Jared Bednar.

They missed out on Claude Giroux though, which might be a good thing for Joe Sakic.

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks are getting calls on Jacob Middleton as the trade deadline nears.

Tampa: One more! Right as I am getting ready to post this the Lightning have traded for Nick Paul.