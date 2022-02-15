VHN Daily: Toffoli Traded to Pacific Division, Giroux Trade Rumors

The NHL Trade Market has seen it’s first trade leading up to the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. Pacific Division rival of the Vegas Golden Knights, the Calgary Flames acquired Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens.

But later in the day the Golden Knights one-upped the Flames by annoucning that Jack Eichel (who the Flames missed out on in the trade market) would be playing his first game as a Golden Knight soon.

The Pacific Division arms race today pic.twitter.com/cAyukjKi4R — Karlo (@Sumdood88) February 14, 2022

Vegas: Mark Stone has decided to carry the team on his back. Well, sort of, the Golden Knights captain will move to LTIR which will allow Eichel to make his VGK debut Wednesday against the Avalanche. Robin Lehner is also out with an upper-body injury. His timetable in unknown.

So it looks like, for the time being, the Golden Knights are chosing option two and will try and cheat the system like the 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning did with Nikita Kucherov. The option of trading a player like Reilly Smith or Evgenii Dadonov still remains though as Stone is not confirmed to be out until the playoffs just yet.

Kladno: A happy 50th birthday to Jaromir Jagr, one of the greatest players and personalities in NHL history. Just waiting for the announcment that Kelly McCrimmon has signed Jagr to a deal with the VGK.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Montreal: With Toffoli now off the payroll who will the Canadiens trade next? Will it be Ben Chiarot?

Vancouver: Poor Canucks fans have seen three recent former players from their organization end up in Calgary with Chris Tanev, Jakob Markstrom, and now Toffoli.

Calgary: This Toffoli trade for the Flames shows that they are all-in at a shot at the Stanley Cup.

Boston: With the market now set for scoring wingers, could the Bruins make a push for JT Miller?

Colorado/Philly: The latest on the potential Claude Giroux to the Colorado Avalanche trade. Giroux has reportedly narrowed down his list to three teams which includes the Avalanche. Former Flyer Nicolas Aube-Kubel who was claimed off waivers by the Avalanche thinks Giroux is a future hall-of-famer.

Jeff Marek is reporting that the Canucks are interested in New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha.

Pittsburgh: What should the Penguins do with Kasperi Kapanen? Could a trade work out for Ron Hextall?

Beijing: As expected, Team USA and Team Canada will be the Gold Medal matchup for women’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. This game will unfortunatley take place Wednesday at 8:10 pm which is right in the midst of the Golden Knights/Avalanche game.

Minnesota: Wild rookie forward Matthew Boldy scored his first-carrer hat-trick against the Detroit Red Wings Monday night.

San Jose: Some juicy stuff here from our guy in San Jose, Sheng Peng.

Kane had a personal message for me, when I asked him why it didn't work out in San Jose: "We've continued to beat this dead horse over and over and over again…You probably write more articles about me than you write about anybody else on the team." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 14, 2022

Kane did not recieve any sort of tribute in his return to SAP Center as the Oilers beat the Sharks 3-0.